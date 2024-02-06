A positive impact on the community: One hundred years of Rotary

On Jan. 28, 1919, 25 men gathered in the St. Charles Hotel in downtown Cape Girardeau to be initiated into a brand-new Rotary Club -- the first such club in Southeast Missouri. The Rotary movement had begun in Chicago in 1905, with the goals of providing a venue for fellowship as an opportunity for service, promoting high ethical standards in professional life, instilling the ideal of service in its members, and advancing international understanding, good will, and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional people.

The Cape Girardeau club began working immediately to promote fellowship among local professions, and an early project was helping with acquisition and protection of Cape Rock Park. Throughout the 1920s, the local club lobbied for better roads in Missouri. One activity the club began sponsoring early was a Christmas party for local youth, and youth programs have been an emphasis for the club ever since. For example, the club has, at various times, chartered Boy Scout troops, provided a health lodge for Boy Scout Camp Lewallen, and sponsored the Soap Box Derby (which it does to the present day).

The Cape Girardeau club, as the earliest Rotary Club in Southeast Missouri, has helped to start other clubs -- the Jackson Rotary and Cape West Rotary being two notable examples. Members of the club have made substantial contributions to national and international projects of Rotary through the Rotary Foundation and its Paul Harris Fellowships, one example being the effort to eradicate polio.