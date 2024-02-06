In the "On Being" podcast episode "Growing Up Men," Franciscan friar Richard Rohr talks about praying for "one good humiliation a day." He began doing this years ago when he realized he was growing used to the praise he received and would become easily defensive when someone didn't agree with him. He says praying for one good humiliation a day and watching how he reacts to it helps him kill his "well-defended ego;" he says 10% to 20% of what his critics say is right, and if he listens to them, they are some of his best teachers.

It's something I've been thinking about, as I watch my own reactions to humiliation and disappointment. Without realizing it, I have a fighting ego that likes to be right and admired. This can sometimes cause me to focus on myself and take my eyes off God, which ushers in pain and confusion.

In his book "The Divine Dance," Rohr talks about the ego in relation to God wanting to love us. He writes, "You are bone of God's bone, and that's why God cannot stop loving you. That's why no amount of effort will make God love you any more than God loves you right now. And despite your best efforts to be terrible, you can't make God love you any less than God loves you right now. You are in a position of total powerlessness, and your ego is fighting it. All you can do is surrender and enter into this circle of praise ... we call the Blessed Trinity."