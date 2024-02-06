A poetic outlet for Notre Dame junior

For one local high-school student, poetry is about surface meaning and deeper truths.

Kate Zibluk, a junior at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, won the regional Poetry Out Loud! competition on Jan. 14 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, where she recited three poems from memory: "Experience" by Ralph Waldo Emerson, "There Are Birds Here" by Jamaal May and "300 Goats" by Naomi Shihab Nye.

Zibluk said she chose the poems from the Poetry Out Loud! anthology because they were especially meaningful to her.

Poetry Out Loud! is a nationwide, annual competition open to students in grades nine through 12.

Students at participating schools are required to choose two to three poems from the organization's anthology, memorize them and perform before a panel of judges.

Kate Zibluk, a junior at Notre Dame Regional High School, poses for a photo Tuesday, Jan. 24. Kate recently won a poetry contest called Poetry Out Loud! She will head to the State Competition in March. Andrew J. Whitaker

"My English teachers at school are working with me to improve my performance, talking me through how I need to present the poems before the judges," she said. "It's intense."

Zibluk said her mother, Sara McNeil, introduced her to poetry when Zibluk was a freshman in high school.

"That year, I read 'The Bell Jar' by Sylvia Plath for a book report, and my mom guided me to Plath's poetry," she said. "It all came together from there."

Zibluk said her mother studied philosophy and English in college and fostered a sense of respect for poetry and literature.

"I really love the arts," Zibluk said.

She intends to study law someday, and the themes in her chosen poems support her ambition.