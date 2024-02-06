A plant with funny blossoms

You can find wild Dutchman’s Breeches pushing through forest leaf litter in the same spot year after year. It is a perennial plant. Bumblebees are this spring wildflower’s primary pollinator. Other less burly insects are mostly unable to pry the petals apart to get to the flower’s pollen.

Seed pods each look similar to small green bean pods and hold a few small round black seeds. A cultivar of this flower has pink flowers and can be bought where flower seeds are sold.