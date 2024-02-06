All sections
CommunityApril 13, 2024

A plant with funny blossoms

Discover Dutchman's Breeches, a charming spring wildflower native to eastern North America. Known for its unique blossom shape resembling pants, this perennial thrives in forests and relies on bumblebees for pollination.

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation
Aaron Horrell

This is a springtime wildflower native to the eastern half of North America reaching far into Canada. It is called Dutchman’s Breeches because the plant’s flowers reminded the American naturalists who found and documented it of a Dutchman’s breeches hanging on a line to dry.

You can find wild Dutchman’s Breeches pushing through forest leaf litter in the same spot year after year. It is a perennial plant. Bumblebees are this spring wildflower’s primary pollinator. Other less burly insects are mostly unable to pry the petals apart to get to the flower’s pollen.

Seed pods each look similar to small green bean pods and hold a few small round black seeds. A cultivar of this flower has pink flowers and can be bought where flower seeds are sold.

Story Tags
Aaron Horrell
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

