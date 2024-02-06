All sections
October 8, 2022

A plant called goldenrod

There are many kinds of goldenrods. Some are tall, reaching a height of 6 feet or more. Some are short, growing no more than 2 feet tall. Several are native to North America and Missouri. Many more have origins from across the world. To complicate things concerning the goldenrod plant, because of its elegant beauty, many cultivars have been developed. Some of these can become invasive in Southeast Missouri...

story image illustation

There are many kinds of goldenrods. Some are tall, reaching a height of 6 feet or more. Some are short, growing no more than 2 feet tall. Several are native to North America and Missouri. Many more have origins from across the world.

To complicate things concerning the goldenrod plant, because of its elegant beauty, many cultivars have been developed. Some of these can become invasive in Southeast Missouri.

I photographed the flowering top of the goldenrod here in bright, early morning sunlight after setting up a black background. I took the photo at an angle to eliminate shadows.

Because it blooms in late summer through much of autumn, the goldenrod is a valuable, nectar-producing wildflower for hundreds of insects including butterflies, moths and bees.

