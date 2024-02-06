A pink mushroom

The two different mushrooms I show you here were growing so close they were touching each other. They were growing on a fallen red oak log.

The one that mimics the look of a turkey's tail is a false turkey tail mushroom. It is thin, woody and has an orange-brown underside. The beautiful pink one is called the coral-pink merulius. It is similar in size to the false turkey, but thicker, softer and has a white underside. At top center you can see the undersides of each.