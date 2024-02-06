A pilgrimage of love

By Mia Pohlman

I know it's about a month early, but I'm thinking about the term "pilgrim." The pilgrims we pay homage to around Thanksgiving time struck out to an unknown land seeking religious freedom. In fact, a definition of "pilgrim," according to dictionary.com is "a person who journeys to a sacred place for religious reasons." Today, when all the world has been settled and explored, perhaps the last frontier, the one place it is yet up to us to explore, is the depth of our own soul. This is the space of communion with God, and we have to dare to use the dailiness of our lives as the means to get there.

This is what a pilgrim does. This is what a contemplative does.

In "New Seeds of Contemplation," Thomas Merton discusses liberty and what it means to be truly free. He posits we naturally desire happiness; the attainment of this happiness is freedom. He reasons that God is our ultimate happiness and that if God is only good, then what God wills for us is for us to be truly happy, truly free. The things we choose that make us unhappy, Merton believes, we choose because we falsely believe they will make us happy. True freedom, he writes, is to desire the will of God and then to be obedient to that.

Merton writes, "Therefore, the simplest definition of freedom is this: it means the ability to do the will of God. To be able to resist his will is not to be free. In sin there is no true freedom."