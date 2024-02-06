A pastor's decision to stay

Pastor Tyler Tankersley is a Cape Girardeau native now serving as senior pastor of Ardmore Baptist Church in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
Tyler, who served First Baptist Church in his hometown from 2015 to 2019, has written a column for baptistnews.com that caught my attention due to its declarative title: "Why I've Stayed".
The readership of the publication is mainly made up of fellow clergy.
Tankersley's words are of personal interest because of different choices the two of us have made in ministry.
He's hung in there; I left.
I took early retirement from ordained ministry in 2012, and my reasons for departing are no longer of interest to anyone.
Tyler, though, is a young man and a friend who has options to use his theological education and training in ways other than serving a local church.
His reasons for remaining in the active clergy fold are worth exploring because men and women of his age and experience are considering leaving the vocation in alarming numbers.
"Alarming," I hasten to point out, is my characterization, not Tyler's.
As Tankersley points out in his fine Sept. 1 op-ed piece, Barna Research reports as many as 42% of ministers have given active thought to quitting the past few years.
Tyler graciously gave permission for me to share excerpts of his missive with the readers of the Southeast Missourian.
What are found below are Tyler's words.
"It hasn't been all roses and sunshine. During my ministry career, I have found myself in a business meeting that devolved into a shouting match. I have met with a police officer because a church member had stolen thousands of dollars from the church in order to purchase supplies to make illegal drugs. Believe me when I say I have known dark days in ministry and have sat in front of a computer with a hopeless sense of dread as I have crafted a letter of resignation.
"During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, I made a comment about wanting to love our neighbor by listening to the guidelines of the CDC -- wearing masks and practicing social distancing. An angry member of the congregation called me to say I was too political ... and would never have a career as a pastor.
"I have been honest with my congregation about how hard being a pastor can be. But here's the truth: their jobs are hard, too. (For) doctors, teachers, nurses, real estate agents, attorneys, stay-at-home parents, salespeople and all manner of others, life is also hard for them. With every ounce of grace they extend my way, I try my best to return the favor.
"I am fully aware one day I may write a different reflection. Perhaps I am in a 'sweet season' of ministry that shall pass. I may find myself desperately searching for an alternative career path because I simply cannot stomach the idea of being a pastor any longer. But, with gratitude in my heart, that is not how I feel today. (This) is not necessarily a testament to me or my resilience. It largely is a testimony about the goodness of people I am blessed to serve as pastor.
"We are experiencing an inordinate crisis of resignations among clergy. I don't know what your experience of church has been. But, as for me, I am so glad I have stayed."
Jeff Long served more than 20 years in the pastoral role in two Protestant denominations.
