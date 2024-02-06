A pastor's decision to stay

As Tankersley points out in his fine Sept. 1 op-ed piece, Barna Research reports as many as 42% of ministers have given active thought to quitting the past few years.

Tyler graciously gave permission for me to share excerpts of his missive with the readers of the Southeast Missourian.

What are found below are Tyler's words.

Perception

"It hasn't been all roses and sunshine. During my ministry career, I have found myself in a business meeting that devolved into a shouting match. I have met with a police officer because a church member had stolen thousands of dollars from the church in order to purchase supplies to make illegal drugs. Believe me when I say I have known dark days in ministry and have sat in front of a computer with a hopeless sense of dread as I have crafted a letter of resignation.

"During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, I made a comment about wanting to love our neighbor by listening to the guidelines of the CDC -- wearing masks and practicing social distancing. An angry member of the congregation called me to say I was too political ... and would never have a career as a pastor.

"I have been honest with my congregation about how hard being a pastor can be. But here's the truth: their jobs are hard, too. (For) doctors, teachers, nurses, real estate agents, attorneys, stay-at-home parents, salespeople and all manner of others, life is also hard for them. With every ounce of grace they extend my way, I try my best to return the favor.

"I am fully aware one day I may write a different reflection. Perhaps I am in a 'sweet season' of ministry that shall pass. I may find myself desperately searching for an alternative career path because I simply cannot stomach the idea of being a pastor any longer. But, with gratitude in my heart, that is not how I feel today. (This) is not necessarily a testament to me or my resilience. It largely is a testimony about the goodness of people I am blessed to serve as pastor.

"We are experiencing an inordinate crisis of resignations among clergy. I don't know what your experience of church has been. But, as for me, I am so glad I have stayed."

Jeff Long served more than 20 years in the pastoral role in two Protestant denominations.