A November mushroom

Not all mushrooms are safe to eat. The two you see here are from a large genus of mushrooms named Galerina mushrooms. They are poisonous mushrooms commonly called "little brown mushrooms" or LBM's. Do not eat this tiny mushroom!

I found these mushrooms growing on a mossy pond bank near a pretty rock. Leaning against the rock are an oak leaf in back and the leaf of a bald cypress at left front.