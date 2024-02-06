All sections
FeaturesNovember 9, 2019

A November mushroom

November is not generally thought of as a month to go mushroom hunting, but in Southeast Missouri there are still plenty to be found. Even during the cold winter months you may be able to brush away autumn leaves from against an old stump or log and find mushrooms growing there...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
November is not generally thought of as a month to go mushroom hunting, but in Southeast Missouri there are still plenty to be found. Even during the cold winter months you may be able to brush away autumn leaves from against an old stump or log and find mushrooms growing there.

Not all mushrooms are safe to eat. The two you see here are from a large genus of mushrooms named Galerina mushrooms. They are poisonous mushrooms commonly called "little brown mushrooms" or LBM's. Do not eat this tiny mushroom!

I found these mushrooms growing on a mossy pond bank near a pretty rock. Leaning against the rock are an oak leaf in back and the leaf of a bald cypress at left front.

Story Tags
Column
