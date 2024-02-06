A new year, a new kid on the block

I had quite a serene New Year's Eve. No partying. No cocktail dress. No romantic midnight kiss to officially bring an end to Hallmark movie watching season. Just me, my faithful companion and a desire to reflect on years past while setting goals for the future. I took a rare couple of days off work to enjoy a long weekend. Some call it a "stay-cation." Some call it "sad" and "boring." I call it introvert Heaven. I decided to play it by ear and see where each day took me. Unfortunately, one of my goals for 2020 was to eat out less and temptation was everywhere. If I was going to be successful, staying home seemed necessary. I remained completely focused and determined until around noon on New Year's Day, when I saw Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau's online advertisement for their "Good Luck Special." The special consisted of the southerner's equivalent of a four-leaf clover on a plate: southern black eyed peas, cabbage, pork and a large piece of cornbread. It was my opportunity to ingest a meal promising health, wealth and happiness and, resolutions be damned, I was not going to miss out.
I fired up Big Red and drove downtown. The sun was shining bright as if to bless the path of my adventure. When I arrived, the beautifully renovated storefront beckoned me in, where I found a casual and cheerful dining area along with a view of the river wall murals across the street. I was enthusiastically greeted and encouraged to seat myself while a transaction was wrapped up at the register. I placed my three books, magazines, brand-new 2020 goal-tracking calendar and pen on a table in the middle of the room before following my gaze to the counter to examine the display of freshly made pastries and breads. The breads were so beautiful I considered, for a moment, creating the new tradition of eating an entire loaf of fresh artisan bread alone on New Year's Day to signify a year filled with abundance and wealth. I imagined fellow bread lover Oprah Winfrey backing this movement, including a nice ciabatta in her annual "favorite things" list, and flying me to visit her home in Hawaii to discuss the parallels between the breadmaking process and spiritual growth, but I digress.
Bon Bon's had homemade biscotti, a divine looking cake, and rows of the colorful little French treats known as macarons. I reminded myself my goal was to eat a plate full of good luck, ordered the special with a cup of coffee and returned to my table where I enjoyed intelligent conversation and contemplated the finer points of the color pink and pecan pie with a little bundle of energy seated nearby.
One thing that surprised me was the variety of organic teas available. If it weren't for the headache I was developing due to my failure to feed my one-cup coffee addiction I would have tried something new. From the first sip, I noticed my coffee was not your typical breakfast blend. Robust with a hint of what, bourbon? Rum? Whatever it was, it was delicious. I was assured there was no alcohol in my coffee, and informed I was drinking the Highlander Grog. I think I've discovered my new favorite coffee. Who needs romance when you can just fall in love with coffee?
The food was delicious. I could have eaten an entire bowl of black eyed peas and cabbage without the promise of good luck. I won't go into detail about the special because by the time you read this the "good luck" special will be gone like 2019. Don't worry, they still have plenty of other breakfast and lunch options to stave off your hunger.
Who knew the real piÃ¨ce de resistance would be the dainty little French pastry called a macaron? I learned that each macaron takes time (24 to 48 hours) and perfectly executed technique to achieve the eggshell-like exterior, fluffy interior, and beautiful little "feet." The macaron is a gorgeous indulgence packed with flavor and French history, which makes Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau the perfect addition to the historical downtown family of businesses.
You can visit Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau at 125 N. Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
