A new year, a new kid on the block

I had quite a serene New Year's Eve. No partying. No cocktail dress. No romantic midnight kiss to officially bring an end to Hallmark movie watching season. Just me, my faithful companion and a desire to reflect on years past while setting goals for the future. I took a rare couple of days off work to enjoy a long weekend. Some call it a "stay-cation." Some call it "sad" and "boring." I call it introvert Heaven. I decided to play it by ear and see where each day took me. Unfortunately, one of my goals for 2020 was to eat out less and temptation was everywhere. If I was going to be successful, staying home seemed necessary. I remained completely focused and determined until around noon on New Year's Day, when I saw Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau's online advertisement for their "Good Luck Special." The special consisted of the southerner's equivalent of a four-leaf clover on a plate: southern black eyed peas, cabbage, pork and a large piece of cornbread. It was my opportunity to ingest a meal promising health, wealth and happiness and, resolutions be damned, I was not going to miss out.

I fired up Big Red and drove downtown. The sun was shining bright as if to bless the path of my adventure. When I arrived, the beautifully renovated storefront beckoned me in, where I found a casual and cheerful dining area along with a view of the river wall murals across the street. I was enthusiastically greeted and encouraged to seat myself while a transaction was wrapped up at the register. I placed my three books, magazines, brand-new 2020 goal-tracking calendar and pen on a table in the middle of the room before following my gaze to the counter to examine the display of freshly made pastries and breads. The breads were so beautiful I considered, for a moment, creating the new tradition of eating an entire loaf of fresh artisan bread alone on New Year's Day to signify a year filled with abundance and wealth. I imagined fellow bread lover Oprah Winfrey backing this movement, including a nice ciabatta in her annual "favorite things" list, and flying me to visit her home in Hawaii to discuss the parallels between the breadmaking process and spiritual growth, but I digress.

Bon Bon's had homemade biscotti, a divine looking cake, and rows of the colorful little French treats known as macarons. I reminded myself my goal was to eat a plate full of good luck, ordered the special with a cup of coffee and returned to my table where I enjoyed intelligent conversation and contemplated the finer points of the color pink and pecan pie with a little bundle of energy seated nearby.

One thing that surprised me was the variety of organic teas available. If it weren't for the headache I was developing due to my failure to feed my one-cup coffee addiction I would have tried something new. From the first sip, I noticed my coffee was not your typical breakfast blend. Robust with a hint of what, bourbon? Rum? Whatever it was, it was delicious. I was assured there was no alcohol in my coffee, and informed I was drinking the Highlander Grog. I think I've discovered my new favorite coffee. Who needs romance when you can just fall in love with coffee?