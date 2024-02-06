A new recipe, a twist of an existing recipe

During this fun and exciting season of Christmas, we try many new and different foods. I like to look for recipes with a twist to an old favorite or a new recipe I've never made before. That made me think you may be one of those people, too.

Today I have pulled together a few recipes you might like to add to your Christmas dinner or maybe a take-along dish to a dinner. I've included a couple of main dish alternatives to ham or turkey and a variety of other recipes you might find interesting.

Have fun trying new and delicious recipes this entire Christmas season.

Crab Dip Stuffed Mushrooms

Crab Dip Stuffed Mushrooms are the ultimate delicious appetizer for any occasion! Super delicious, this simple recipe makes mushrooms taste so good!

15 large white mushrooms,

1 cup (8 ounce) cooked crab or lobster meat

1/2 cup Panko breadcrumbs, divided — optional, leave out for low carb mushrooms

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/3 cup whole egg mayonnaise

1/3 cup spreadable cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup chopped green onions, about 3, green and white parts

2 large cloves garlic, minced (or 4 small cloves)

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a large baking sheet with cooking oil spray.

Wipe mushrooms clean with damp paper towel. Remove stems and scoop out gills. Discard. Arrange mushrooms on baking sheet. Lightly spray mushrooms with olive oil spray; set aside.

In a large bowl combine crab meat, 1/3 cup Panko crumbs, Parmesan, mayonnaise, cream cheese, garlic, green onions, herbs, salt and pepper. Stuff each mushroom cap generously with the crab dip (about 1 1 /2 tablespoons per mushroom).

Combine oil and remaining Panko crumbs until evenly coated. Sprinkle the panko mixture over the tops of the mushrooms.

Bake for 18 minutes or until edges become golden, then broil (or grill) for a further two minutes until golden all over with crispy tops.

Serve immediately.

Source: cafedelites.com/crab-stuffed-mushrooms/?fbclid=IwAR3FBmWFCPEEGox14zvMQybpIbVqEpwGfxxdziwI0j-GT56ClSZO9iTVmNg#recipe

Garlic Butter Herb Prime Rib

Garlic Butter Herb Prime Rib is the perfect Christmas dinner, full of flavor and ready in under one hour!

6 pounds standing rib roast (4 bone rib roast)

4 tablespoons melted butter, (or olive oil)

6 to 8 large cloves garlic, minced or finely chopped (or 2 tablespoons minced garlic)

1 tablespoon fresh oregano, finely chopped (or 2 teaspoons dried)

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, finely chopped (or 2 teaspoons dried)

2 teaspoons fresh Thyme, finely chopped (or 1 teaspoon dried)

2 teaspoons fresh rosemary finely chopped (or 1 teaspoon dried)

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1/2 tablespoon black pepper

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees for at least 30 minutes while the prime rib comes to room temperature.

Mix the butter, garlic, herbs, 1 tablespoon of salt and the pepper together in a small bowl until combined.

Place the roast in a cast iron skillet or roasting pan bone-side down. The bones create a natural roasting rack for the meat. Pour the garlic herb butter mixture over the meat, rubbing it into the flesh to coat it well and evenly. Season with a little extra salt and pepper for added flavor.

Cook the roast for 30 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 375 degrees. Cover with foil and continue to cook the roast about 45 minutes (until your meat thermometer reads 110 degrees).

Once cooked to your liking, allow to rest for 20 minutes. The roast will continue to cook as the juices inside settle, raising the internal temperature to 130 degrees for a perfect medium-rare prime rib.

Notes: If seasoning your roast the night before, refrigerate the roast uncovered overnight, then allow it come to room temperature for two hours before you put it in the oven.

Source: cafedelites.com/garlic-herb-prime-rib-roast/?fbclid=IwAR3yZBnI4wtFY8H3ZQvrpkcGGgtY3LCZM4D6AoL5Ydduge3A5G4lzUdIChs#recipe

Creamy Garlic Butter Tuscan Mushrooms

Creamy Garlic Butter Tuscan Mushrooms coated in a rich sauce filled with garlic, sun dried tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and spinach. Low carb creamy mushrooms packed with incredible flavors!

2 tablespoons salted butter

4 cloves garlic, finely diced

21 ounces mushrooms, washed and dried with paper towel

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 cup white wine, (optional)

5 ounces jarred sun-dried tomato strips in oil, (reserve 1 tablespoon of the jarred oil for cooking)

1 1/2 cups heavy cream, (see notes)

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 cups baby spinach leaves, washed

1/2 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon cornstarch, optional — (mix cornstarch with 1 tablespoon water for a thicker sauce).

1 teaspoon dried Italian herbs

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt the butter and saute onion until transparent; add the garlic and cook until fragrant (about one minute). Cook the sun-dried tomatoes and oil in with the butter for about two minutes to release all their flavors. Cook mushrooms in the tomato flavors for about five minutes.

Pour in the white wine or broth (if using), and allow to reduce to half, while scraping any bits off of the bottom of the pan. (Skip this step if you wish.)

Reduce heat to low-medium heat, add the cream and bring to a gentle simmer, while stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper to your taste.

Add in the spinach leaves; allow to wilt in the sauce, then add in the parmesan cheese. Allow sauce to simmer for a further minute until cheese melts through the sauce. (For a thicker sauce, add the milk/cornstarch mixture to the center of the pan and continue to simmer while quickly stirring the mixture through until the sauce thickens.)

Mix in the herbs and garnish with parsley.

Serve over mashed cauliflower, zucchini noodles or steamed veggies. Alternatively, serve over pasta, mashed potatoes or rice.

Notes: Substitute heavy cream with light (reduced fat) cream or half and half. Half and half is an American product, made from equal parts light cream and milk.

Add red chili flakes for a kick of heat.

Source: www.cafedelites.com/creamy-garlic-butter-tuscan-mushrooms/#recipe

Maple Pecan Sweet Potatoes

4 large, sweet potatoes

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup (plus more to taste)

1/4 cup milk

2 tablespoons chopped pecans (plus more for topping)

Oil for brushing

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Lay sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and poke all over with a fork. Brush with oil, then bake for 45 minutes. Remove from oven, cut a wedge in the top of each potato, scrape out the insides.

In a large bowl, mash together potato, brown sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, maple syrup, milk, and pecans with two forks or a pastry cutter.

Re-stuff potatoes, top with a little more pecans, and bake again for 20 minutes. Drizzle with maple syrup and serve.

Source: www.greatgrubdelicioustreats.com/maple-pecan-sweet-potatoes/?fbclid=IwAR2AgWS3e2mQpBD11hKlpx-JuzWhr06szTdH48_D7K6Wd9_g5tUzVndUJxM#recipe

New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp

This spicy New Orleans shrimp recipe will serve 4-6 people. Try serving it over cheesy grits!

1 tablespoon olive oil

6 cloves garlic, chopped

1/2 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup chicken or seafood stock

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon hot sauce

3 pounds gulf shrimp, 16 to 20 with the shells

4 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

3 sticks butter, softened

1 loaf French bread, grilled or toasted

In a large cast iron skillet, heat olive oil until shimmering. Add garlic and saute for about 30 seconds. Add dry wine, Worcestershire sauce, broth, lemon juice and hot sauce to the pan and bring to a boil for about 3 to 5 minutes, allowing the mixture to become thick and saucy.

Add the shrimp to the pan. Turn them over after 2 minutes and then cook for about 1 more minute, or until the gray shrimp begin to turn pink. Lower heat to a very low simmer.

From a height add the pepper, salt, paprika, and thyme over the top of the shrimp. It may seem like a lot of pepper, but this is the secret ingredient that makes this dish scrumptious.

Add the butter over the shrimp by tablespoons. Then turn the shrimp over and continue to add butter over it. The butter will emulsify, adding a sheen to the sauce. Once the butter is incorporated, remove the pan from the heat.

Serve the shrimp and sauce over cheesy grits, rice, or on its own in a bowl with plenty of bread to sop up the shrimpy sauce.

Source: www.stacylynharris.com/new-orleans-bbq-shrimp/?fbclid=IwAR32CKWg9pkbnlDkJjNhLS6-_ItEj_9xKV7xnI-JiG4pJ8JyaWTwpnL5bfY

Cheesy Grits

Grits, especially Cheesy Grits, are a staple in the Southern Kitchen. Like rice or potatoes, they just naturally go with everything.

5 cups water or chicken stock

1 cup grits

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup Parmesan-Reggiano

Add grits, butter, salt, and pepper to the water or stock. Bring to a boil stirring constantly, and then reduce to simmer for about 30 minutes, stirring often.

Just before serving, add the Parmesan-Reggiano and stir until dissolved. For a little smoother and creamier texture add about 1/4 cup of cream along with the Parmesan-Reggiano Cheese.

Source: www.stacylynharris.com/cheesy-grits/

German Chocolate Pie

This copycat German Chocolate Pie tastes much like Marie Callender's Pie.

1 (9-inch) pastry pie shell

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 (4-ounce) box dark chocolate pudding (cooking, not instant)

1/2 cup finely shredded coconut

1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

10 ounces whipped cream or frozen whipped topping, thawed

Meringue Topping (Optional)

2 egg whites

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

4 tablespoons sugar

For the pie:

Bake the empty pie shell until golden.

Cover the bottom of the pie shell with a single layer of chocolate chips, reserving the remaining chips.

Heat in the oven or microwave to SLIGHTLY warm and soften the chocolate chips.

Meanwhile, cook the pudding according to the package directions. Add the coconut and nuts to the pudding and stir well. While the pudding is still hot, pour it into the pie crust.

If you plan to add meringue to your pie, do not chill the pie in the refrigerator, and proceed immediately to making the meringue.

If you plan to add whipped cream to your pie, chill the pie in the refrigerator until set and then spread the whipped cream on top. For a restaurant effect, put the whipped topping into a cake decorating bag with a tip and pipe it onto the pie.

Sprinkle the top with a few chocolate chips, coconut, and nuts for a finishing touch.

For the Meringue Topping: (Optional)

Most people prefer German Chocolate pie topped with whipped cream. But if you prefer a meringue topping, beat the egg whites, vanilla, and cream of tartar until soft peaks form. Gradually add the sugar, beating until stiff, glossy peaks form and the sugar is dissolved.

Spread the meringue over the hot filling. For that Marie Callender's effect, leave a smidge of filling visible around the edge.

Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the meringue is golden.

Chill the pie in the refrigerator. Don't forget to sprinkle the chocolate chips, coconut, and nuts on top before serving.