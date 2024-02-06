A new recipe, a twist of an existing recipe

During this fun and exciting season of Christmas, we try many new and different foods. I like to look for recipes with a twist to an old favorite or a new recipe I've never made before. That made me think you may be one of those people, too.
Today I have pulled together a few recipes you might like to add to your Christmas dinner or maybe a take-along dish to a dinner. I've included a couple of main dish alternatives to ham or turkey and a variety of other recipes you might find interesting.
Have fun trying new and delicious recipes this entire Christmas season.
Crab Dip Stuffed Mushrooms are the ultimate delicious appetizer for any occasion! Super delicious, this simple recipe makes mushrooms taste so good!
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a large baking sheet with cooking oil spray.
Wipe mushrooms clean with damp paper towel. Remove stems and scoop out gills. Discard. Arrange mushrooms on baking sheet. Lightly spray mushrooms with olive oil spray; set aside.
In a large bowl combine crab meat, 1/3 cup Panko crumbs, Parmesan, mayonnaise, cream cheese, garlic, green onions, herbs, salt and pepper. Stuff each mushroom cap generously with the crab dip (about 1 1 /2 tablespoons per mushroom).
Combine oil and remaining Panko crumbs until evenly coated. Sprinkle the panko mixture over the tops of the mushrooms.
Bake for 18 minutes or until edges become golden, then broil (or grill) for a further two minutes until golden all over with crispy tops.
Serve immediately.
Source: cafedelites.com/crab-stuffed-mushrooms/?fbclid=IwAR3FBmWFCPEEGox14zvMQybpIbVqEpwGfxxdziwI0j-GT56ClSZO9iTVmNg#recipe
Garlic Butter Herb Prime Rib is the perfect Christmas dinner, full of flavor and ready in under one hour!
Preheat your oven to 450 degrees for at least 30 minutes while the prime rib comes to room temperature.
Mix the butter, garlic, herbs, 1 tablespoon of salt and the pepper together in a small bowl until combined.
Place the roast in a cast iron skillet or roasting pan bone-side down. The bones create a natural roasting rack for the meat. Pour the garlic herb butter mixture over the meat, rubbing it into the flesh to coat it well and evenly. Season with a little extra salt and pepper for added flavor.
Cook the roast for 30 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 375 degrees. Cover with foil and continue to cook the roast about 45 minutes (until your meat thermometer reads 110 degrees).
Once cooked to your liking, allow to rest for 20 minutes. The roast will continue to cook as the juices inside settle, raising the internal temperature to 130 degrees for a perfect medium-rare prime rib.
Notes: If seasoning your roast the night before, refrigerate the roast uncovered overnight, then allow it come to room temperature for two hours before you put it in the oven.
Source: cafedelites.com/garlic-herb-prime-rib-roast/?fbclid=IwAR3yZBnI4wtFY8H3ZQvrpkcGGgtY3LCZM4D6AoL5Ydduge3A5G4lzUdIChs#recipe
Creamy Garlic Butter Tuscan Mushrooms coated in a rich sauce filled with garlic, sun dried tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and spinach. Low carb creamy mushrooms packed with incredible flavors!
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt the butter and saute onion until transparent; add the garlic and cook until fragrant (about one minute). Cook the sun-dried tomatoes and oil in with the butter for about two minutes to release all their flavors. Cook mushrooms in the tomato flavors for about five minutes.
Pour in the white wine or broth (if using), and allow to reduce to half, while scraping any bits off of the bottom of the pan. (Skip this step if you wish.)
Reduce heat to low-medium heat, add the cream and bring to a gentle simmer, while stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper to your taste.
Add in the spinach leaves; allow to wilt in the sauce, then add in the parmesan cheese. Allow sauce to simmer for a further minute until cheese melts through the sauce. (For a thicker sauce, add the milk/cornstarch mixture to the center of the pan and continue to simmer while quickly stirring the mixture through until the sauce thickens.)
Mix in the herbs and garnish with parsley.
Serve over mashed cauliflower, zucchini noodles or steamed veggies. Alternatively, serve over pasta, mashed potatoes or rice.
Notes: Substitute heavy cream with light (reduced fat) cream or half and half. Half and half is an American product, made from equal parts light cream and milk.
Add red chili flakes for a kick of heat.
Source: www.cafedelites.com/creamy-garlic-butter-tuscan-mushrooms/#recipe
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Lay sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and poke all over with a fork. Brush with oil, then bake for 45 minutes. Remove from oven, cut a wedge in the top of each potato, scrape out the insides.
In a large bowl, mash together potato, brown sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, maple syrup, milk, and pecans with two forks or a pastry cutter.
Re-stuff potatoes, top with a little more pecans, and bake again for 20 minutes. Drizzle with maple syrup and serve.
Source: www.greatgrubdelicioustreats.com/maple-pecan-sweet-potatoes/?fbclid=IwAR2AgWS3e2mQpBD11hKlpx-JuzWhr06szTdH48_D7K6Wd9_g5tUzVndUJxM#recipe
This spicy New Orleans shrimp recipe will serve 4-6 people. Try serving it over cheesy grits!
In a large cast iron skillet, heat olive oil until shimmering. Add garlic and saute for about 30 seconds. Add dry wine, Worcestershire sauce, broth, lemon juice and hot sauce to the pan and bring to a boil for about 3 to 5 minutes, allowing the mixture to become thick and saucy.
Add the shrimp to the pan. Turn them over after 2 minutes and then cook for about 1 more minute, or until the gray shrimp begin to turn pink. Lower heat to a very low simmer.
From a height add the pepper, salt, paprika, and thyme over the top of the shrimp. It may seem like a lot of pepper, but this is the secret ingredient that makes this dish scrumptious.
Add the butter over the shrimp by tablespoons. Then turn the shrimp over and continue to add butter over it. The butter will emulsify, adding a sheen to the sauce. Once the butter is incorporated, remove the pan from the heat.
Serve the shrimp and sauce over cheesy grits, rice, or on its own in a bowl with plenty of bread to sop up the shrimpy sauce.
Source: www.stacylynharris.com/new-orleans-bbq-shrimp/?fbclid=IwAR32CKWg9pkbnlDkJjNhLS6-_ItEj_9xKV7xnI-JiG4pJ8JyaWTwpnL5bfY
Grits, especially Cheesy Grits, are a staple in the Southern Kitchen. Like rice or potatoes, they just naturally go with everything.
Add grits, butter, salt, and pepper to the water or stock. Bring to a boil stirring constantly, and then reduce to simmer for about 30 minutes, stirring often.
Just before serving, add the Parmesan-Reggiano and stir until dissolved. For a little smoother and creamier texture add about 1/4 cup of cream along with the Parmesan-Reggiano Cheese.
Source: www.stacylynharris.com/cheesy-grits/
This copycat German Chocolate Pie tastes much like Marie Callender's Pie.
Meringue Topping (Optional)
For the pie:
Bake the empty pie shell until golden.
Cover the bottom of the pie shell with a single layer of chocolate chips, reserving the remaining chips.
Heat in the oven or microwave to SLIGHTLY warm and soften the chocolate chips.
Meanwhile, cook the pudding according to the package directions. Add the coconut and nuts to the pudding and stir well. While the pudding is still hot, pour it into the pie crust.
If you plan to add meringue to your pie, do not chill the pie in the refrigerator, and proceed immediately to making the meringue.
If you plan to add whipped cream to your pie, chill the pie in the refrigerator until set and then spread the whipped cream on top. For a restaurant effect, put the whipped topping into a cake decorating bag with a tip and pipe it onto the pie.
Sprinkle the top with a few chocolate chips, coconut, and nuts for a finishing touch.
For the Meringue Topping: (Optional)
Most people prefer German Chocolate pie topped with whipped cream. But if you prefer a meringue topping, beat the egg whites, vanilla, and cream of tartar until soft peaks form. Gradually add the sugar, beating until stiff, glossy peaks form and the sugar is dissolved.
Spread the meringue over the hot filling. For that Marie Callender's effect, leave a smidge of filling visible around the edge.
Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the meringue is golden.
Chill the pie in the refrigerator. Don't forget to sprinkle the chocolate chips, coconut, and nuts on top before serving.
Source: www.copykat.com/restaurant-style-german-chocolate-pie/?fbclid=IwAR3D0wKoB0Py9fQ6OcAHo05H6Tgr00Yvs9BvLu1T6Mdb4jYHRwqO_AuLP4Y#recipe
Roasted Root Vegetables are what I crave with the first hint of that crisp Autumn air. Move over salad...make room for earthy, hearty, caramelized deliciousness in the form of oven roasted root vegetables. Measurements do not have to be exact...this is more of a technique than an exact recipe.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a large sheet pan generously with olive oil to prevent sticking. (Sweet potatoes are the worst offenders!)
Slice the top off the garlic bulbs lengthwise to reveal cloves and place in an aluminum foil bowl-shape on sheet pan face side up. Drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper. Close aluminum foil tent and bake for 15-20 minutes while you prepare the other vegetables.
Chop the remainder of vegetables to your desired size, making sure they are relatively the same size (to ensure even cooking). Place vegetables in large bowl and toss with olive oil, salt and pepper.
Remove sheet pan with garlic from the oven and add vegetables in an even layer to ensure the vegetables roast instead of steam. Another sheet pan may be needed depending on the size.
Roast uncovered (except for garlic) for 20 minutes. Halfway through cooking (after the first 20 minutes):
Remove sheet pan from oven and uncover the garlic so the tops are exposed to allow browning.
Toss the fresh herbs in olive oil and add to sheet pan.
Continue to roast for another 20-25 minutes or until vegetables are cooked through, tender and browned.
Remove from oven and serve warm.
Garlic can be spread on bread, rolls, or squeezed out and mixed with other vegetables.
Source: www.laurenslatest.com/roasted-root-vegetables/?fbclid=IwAR2-4bHQAlwsYIe-T7spKiD99w-lsjkvyvCNCaPG0GavQZY6RpYJ0gyaowM
Cranberry Waldorf Salad is a welcome addition to any family meal, it is packed with colorful ingredients to make a one-of-a-kind side that can please a crowd!
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Toss to combine well.
Cover and chill 2 hours before serving.
Source: www.spendwithpennies.com/cranberry-waldorf-salad/?fbclid=IwAR2-4bHQAlwsYIe-T7spKiD99w-lsjkvyvCNCaPG0GavQZY6RpYJ0gyaowM
Stuffed Acorn Squash with Sausage is an easy and delicious recipe that will make a great side dish or a main course. It's the ultimate Fall and Winter comfort food and is a great way to add veggies to your dinner!
Acorn squash:
Sausage filling:
To roast acorn squash, preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Prepare the acorn squash. Cut off the top and the bottom of each acorn squash to create a flat base. Keep fingers away from the knife to avoid injury. And make sure not to cut too deep into the base of the squash. Slice each squash in half. Use a spoon to scoop out the seeds and fleshy strands tangled with the seeds.
Place acorn squash cut sides up on a baking sheet. Drizzle the cut sides of acorn squashes with olive oil and rub the oil into the squash. Season generously with salt and pepper. Turn the squash over, and place it cut sides down on a baking sheet.
Roast in the preheated oven at 400 degrees for 30 minutes.
To make sausage filling, make the sausage filling while the squash is being roasted in the oven.
In a large skillet, heat olive oil, add diced onion, and cook it on medium-high heat for about 2 minutes until cooked and a bit charred. Add crumbled sausage, minced garlic, and Italian seasoning and cook for about 5 minutes or more on medium heat until the sausage is completely cooked through.
Add fresh spinach and cook for another 5 minutes on medium heat until the spinach wilts. Add dried cranberries and chopped pecans and mix everything.
Season with salt and pepper. Probably not necessary since the sausage is already usually salty (unless you use sweet sausage which I do not recommend).
How to stuff acorn squash: By this time, you have roasted the acorn squash for 30 minutes. Remove them from the oven and turn cooked squash halves cut sides up.
Divide the sausage filling among the 4 halves and stuff the squash until the mixture is leveled or a little bit higher.
Bake the stuffed acorn squash in the preheated oven at 350 degrees for 10 or 20 more minutes until the sausage mixture is heated through.
Source: www.juliasalbum.com/sausage-stuffed-acorn-squash/?fbclid=IwAR0BZyWiCz8rPCDQYogfhDFHWf3ifOqQspOQQ43Rvz4rj2lxr2zkim1SW6w
Cranberry Jell-O Salad made with 3 festive, delicious layers of pretzels, pudding, cranberries and Jell-O! Impressive, easy addition to your holiday meal.
Crust:
Filling:
Topping:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly spray a 9Ã—13 pan with non-stick spray.
Combine crushed pretzels, sugar and melted butter in pan. Gently stir to combine and spread around pan evenly. Bake for 10 minutes and cool completely.
Pour entire can of crushed pineapple (with juice!) into a medium sized mixing bowl. Sprinkle white chocolate pudding mix on top and stir until completely incorporated. Fold in whipped topping.
Transfer mixture to 9Ã—13 pan, spreading on top of baked pretzels, making sure mixture reaches all the edges. Set pan in refrigerator to keep cool while you mix the Jell-o.
Combine 1 cup boiling water with box of cranberry Jell-o. Stir until Jell-o is completely dissolved. Add in the entire can of whole berry cranberry sauce and stir until combined. Pour mixture on top of pineapple-whipped topping.
Cover salad and refrigerate at least 3-4 hours, until salad is completely cooled and set. Top with sugared sparkling cranberries, if desired. Cut squares to serve. Store leftovers in refrigerator.
Source: www.butterwithasideofbread.com/cranberry-jello-salad/
Stuffed Pork Loin is a juicy, flavorful, and thoroughly impressive main course. This tasty pork loin and stuffed with a flavorful mixture of mushrooms, shallots, garlic, and Gruyere cheese.
Pork Gravy:
Take pork loin out of the refrigerator and let it rest on the counter for 30-45 minutes to let it warm up before preparing it.
Mushroom Filling: Finely dice shallots and mushrooms and mince the garlic cloves. Preheat a large cooking pan over medium heat and add some oil. Add diced onion and cook until softened and starts to get golden brown. Add garlic and saute just until fragrant. Add diced mushrooms, season with salt, pepper, and thyme and stir to mix. Let it cook until mushrooms are completely done and liquid release by the mushrooms is mostly cooked out. Transfer mushrooms into a mixing bowl and mix them with grated Gruyere cheese. Set the filling aside.
Cutting Pork Loin: Place pork loin on a large cutting board vertically, fat cap up. Using a long, sharp knife start cutting along the side of the meat, right where the fat cap ends, cutting in about 1/2 inch deep. Cut through a couple of inches of meat and then gently pull away the uncut part to kind of "unroll". Keep cutting along and "unrolling" the meat, keeping the flat, cut part at about 1/2-inch thickness. Eventually, you will end up with a flat rectangle of pork.
Some parts of the pork may be a little thicker, you can just even it out with a meat tenderizer. Cover the pork with a large piece of plastic wrap and then, use a flat side of the meat tenderizer to pound it. You're not looking to make it thin; you just want to make the pork uniform thickness of about 1/2 inches throughout the rectangle.
Stuff the Pork: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a roasting pan with aluminum foil to catch the drippings and make the clean-up easier. Season the inside of the pork with some salt and pepper. Spread Dijon mustard all over the top of the pork and spread the mushroom filling evenly as well. Make sure to leave about 1/2 inch at the top and the bottom without the filling.
Starting at the left side (the end that was the inside of the pork loin), roll up the pork all the way.
Use cooking twine to tie the loin all along the whole length in 1-inch intervals. Make sure not to tie too tight where it starts cutting into meat.
Season the outside of the pork, on all four sides, with some garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
Place tied pork loin onto the rack inside the roasting pan, fat cap up. Insert the probe of the leave-in meat thermometer through the side, toward the very center of the pork. (If you don't have a leave-in thermometer, you will need to take the pork out of the oven to take the temperature. Make sure to close the oven door each time you test to keep the heat in. Start testing after the first 45 minutes, and gauge from there, depending on the reading you get. Try not to test too often because poking holes in the meat will force the juices out.)
Cook the pork in the oven until it reaches 140 degrees and take it out of the oven. Loosely tent it with foil and let it rest for about 10 minutes.
Take the pork out of the pan and cut off the cooking twine. Tent the pork again loosely with the foil and let it rest for another 10 minutes.
Prepare the Gravy: Have all the ingredients measured and ready on hand before starting to cook because this recipe will go fast. (If you have more than 1/4 cup of pork drippings, use everything you have and just add enough chicken stock to make 2 cups total liquid.)
Melt butter in a cooking pan over medium heat. Once melted, whisk in flour until smooth and blended. While whisking, start pouring in the pan drippings, and chicken stock. Keep whisking until smooth. Add pepper and taste to see if you need to add any salt. Slowly stir as the gravy comes to simmer and thickens. Cook for a couple extra minutes, stirring slowly, and take off heat.
Slice pork after it rested and serve right away with gravy on the side.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/stuffed-pork-loin/?fbclid=IwAR2A2Vg_JMrg4HANOeg_aEdQtbEJdxkXJFnzc5MoNXSy57LwRXqNYqrgbhI
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.