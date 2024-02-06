A new month brings a batch of 'spring' chicken recipes

We welcome a new month and new recipes as we ease into spring with chicken recipes that are sure to please. I have been in a late winter cooking slump, and I need a few new recipes to shake things up a bit for us.
Today I have found chicken recipes that are quick to prepare that will help busy families and people on-the-go to get supper on the table as quickly as possible, but not compromise on good taste.
Whether you cook this chicken recipe on the stovetop or grill, it's a delicious main dish that you will love. Serve hot with fresh pita or naan.
Add all the ingredients except the chicken to a bowl with a lid or a large ziptop bag.
Cut the chicken into 2-inch cubes. Add the chicken to the marinade, cover, and refrigerate from two to 12 hours.
For grilling: Preheat the grill to 400 or 425 degrees. Add the chicken to skewers and cook rotating until done.
For stovetop: Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a pan on medium-high. Add the chicken, toss, and cook until cooked through.
Serve hot with pita or naan.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/stovetop-chicken-souvlaki/
Flavorful, golden, and bubbly my Spinach Artichoke Chicken Pasta Bake combines a classic appetizer combo and transforms it into a dinner time delight!
Bechamel Sauce:
In a large pot, cook pasta according to package directions to al dente stage. Drain.
Heat a saute' pan or skillet to medium-high. After the skillet is hot add 2 tablespoons of oil. While oil is getting hot, salt and pepper chicken. Add chicken to the hot pan and cook for three to four minutes on medium-high heat. Turn and cook for another three to four minutes. Cook time will depend on how hot your pan is. You can cut chicken open to test for doneness. Remove from pan when they're cooked.
For the Bechamel Sauce: Heat a large pot on medium. (You can use the same pot you boiled the pasta in.) Melt butter in a hot pan, but don't let the butter brown. Add flour and whisk. Cook flour for 2 minutes. Whisk in milk and continue whisking to remove any lumps. Cook until sauce thickens for four to five minutes. Add 1 cup cheese and stir until cheese is melted.
Combine pasta, chicken, artichokes, spinach (squeeze excess liquid out with a paper towel then pull it apart into small pieces), and pimientos in a large bowl.
Pour sauce over pasta mixture and gently stir. Pour into a 2-quart casserole dish that has been sprayed with non-stick spray.
Top mixture with remaining 1 cup cheese.
At this point, you can refrigerate for four to six hours and cook later.
When you're ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cook uncovered 25 to 30 minutes until cheese is melted, bubbly, and browned.
Cover and refrigerate any leftovers for up to two days.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/spinach-artichoke-chicken-pasta-bake/
Chicken Pot Pie Quesadilla is a fun twist on a Mexican quesadilla and chicken pot pie. This recipe is great for dinner or snack and will become a new favorite!
Heat a shallow pan to med-high, melt butter then add flour. Cook two minutes, stirring constantly. Slowly whisk in milk. Bring to a boil and boil for one minute. Add vegetables, chicken, salt, and pepper. Reduce heat to low and heat through for about five minutes. Stir occasionally. The mixture should begin to thicken.
Heat a saute pan to med-high, add oil. Add one flour tortilla to the pan. Top with approximately 2 tablespoons shredded cheese. Top cheese with approximately 3 tablespoons chicken mixture. Top with more cheese, about 2 tablespoons. Place a flour tortilla on top.
Grill one to two minutes per side or until tortilla is golden brown.
Using a pizza cutter, cut into wedges and serve warm.
Notes: I used 6-inch tortillas and made four quesadillas. You can use any size tortillas you have, just remember if you used really big ones, you may only get two quesadillas. If you buy the steamable veggies in the bag, you can partially cook them to get them started and finish off in the sauce.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/chicken-pot-pie-quesadilla/
These Cheesy BBQ Chicken Potato Skins are piping hot baked potatoes are topped with sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Wrap the potatoes individually in aluminum foil, then place them on a baking sheet. Bake for 50 minutes until tender.
Meanwhile, cut the chicken into cubes (about 1/2-inch), season the chicken cubes with salt and pepper.
In an oven-proof skillet, heat 2 teaspoons oil over medium heat. Cook the chicken for eight to 10 minutes or until the inside of the chicken flesh has lost its pink color. Add the BBQ sauce and peas, mix well until the chicken is well coated. Continue cooking for 2 minutes.
Remove the cooked potatoes from the foil sheets. Cut the potatoes in half lengthwise. Scoop them out with a spoon, leaving about 1/4-inch of flesh around the edges and taking care not to damage the skin.
Place the leftover flesh in a large bowl, mash it. Add the chicken mixture and mix well.
Place the potatoes on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, then top with the chicken mixture and cheese.
Bake for 20 minutes. Serve hot.
Notes: The stuffed potatoes can be kept in the fridge an airtight container for five days. You can freeze it for up to 3 months, to reheat it, place it directly in the oven for 20 minutes at 350 degrees.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/cheesy-bbq-chicken-potato-skins/
A gorgeous, colorful salad loaded with Southwestern flavors. This easy to make salad featuring healthy greens, blackened chicken, and drizzled with an avocado lime dressing is delicious, easy to make and full of Southwestern flavors. Whether you're eating healthy or just want a super tasty, quick recipe, this salad is perfect. Great for a hearty lunch or a satisfying dinner.
Avocado Lime Dressing:
Chicken Rub:
Southwest Chicken Salad:
Other Salad Topping Ideas: Crumbled Cotija Cheese, Tortilla Chips Strips, Fresh cilantro
Avocado Lime Dressing: Combine all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until smooth. Use water to thin as needed to achieve a pourable consistency. Taste and adjust flavors to your liking. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Blackened Chicken: In a zip-top bag or bowl, mix together spices for the chicken rub and add 1 tablespoon oil to make a paste. Coat chicken with rub and store in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes up to 8 hours.
Remove the chicken from the marinade and discard the marinade. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over mid-high heat. Add chicken and sear for 3-4 minutes until slightly charred. Turn chicken over and add a tablespoon of butter to the skillet. Cook for an additional 3-4 minutes while basting the chicken with the melted butter until the chicken is cooked through to 150 degrees in the thickest part. Remove chicken from skillet and cover loosely until ready to use then slice on the bias.
Charred Corn: Using the same skillet, add fresh or frozen corn in a single layer. Allow corn to cook for about 5-10 minutes until it starts to pop. Stir corn to char on all sides. Sprinkle a pinch of salt on the corn and stir. Set aside until ready to use.
Assemble Southwest Chicken Salad: Add lettuce to a large salad bowl or platter and top with tomatoes, black beans, charred corn, onion, avocado, and sliced chicken. Drizzle with dressing and toss or serve dressing on the side.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/southwest-blackened-chicken-salad/
This may soon become your new family favorite recipe with its creamy, saucy, comfort food-style that you're sure to enjoy.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook spaghetti al dente and drain well.
Boil chicken, cool, and shred. (or use your rotisserie or leftover chicken).
Cook onion and bell pepper in oil until tender. (I cook this in a large enough skillet that will hold all the ingredients to keep from dirtying a bowl.)
To the onions and peppers, add pimentos, cream of chicken soup, and cream cheese. Heat until cream cheese melts. Remove from heat, add parmesan cheese and 1 cup cheddar. Mix until smooth and melted. Season with celery seeds, salt, cayenne pepper, and black pepper.
Combine spaghetti, chicken, and cream sauce. Mix well. Spread in a greased 9x13 dish. Top with remaining cheddar cheese and bake for 25-30 minutes or until hot and bubbly.
Allow to cool for 5 minutes to set before serving.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/creamy-pimento-chicken-spaghetti/
15 Minute Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap recipe is an easy and quick meal that's packed with flavor. Wraps are perfect for a simple weeknight meal when time is at a premium.
Season chicken breast on both sides with salt, pepper, paprika, and onion powder. If needed, cover with plastic wrap and pound the chicken breast to a uniform thickness. This will ensure even cooking. Set aside.
In a large non-stick pan, cook the bacon until desired crispiness and set aside on a plate lined with paper towels to remove the excess grease.
In the same pan (with bacon fat) over medium-high heat cook chicken breast until nicely golden brown on both sides (about 4 minutes on each side). Add cooking oil if needed in between batches. Set aside and cover with foil while you prepare the wrap ingredients.
Assemble the wraps. Add about 2 tablespoons of Ranch dressing on each tortilla leaving about 1 inch on the edges. Follow with lettuce across the whole surface, tomato slices in the middle, and cheddar cheese on top. Next add 1 bacon slice, top with cooked chicken breast (sliced or whole), and one more bacon slice. Fold the sides first parallel to the chicken breast and start rolling the wrap from the bottom upholding the folded sides tightly with your fingers at the same time. Use a sharp knife to cut each wrap in half and serve immediately.
Optional: You can toast the wrap. To toast place the uncut wrap on a dry pan over medium heat and cook quickly until golden brown on both sides. Serve immediately.
Notes: Romaine, baby Romaine, or butter lettuce. Crunchy lettuce is preferred but any good leafy lettuce will work. Chicken - For quicker prep, use any leftover chicken, or deli-sliced chicken breast. Not recommended to make it ahead as they may become soggy quickly. Also, don't go overboard with the dressing.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/15-minute-chicken-bacon-ranch-wrap-crack-wrap/
This recipe is an easy weeknight dinner staple. Crispy veggies, tender chicken and shrimp are seasoned with chili pepper and lime juice then served with healthy tortillas.
For the fajitas:
Seasoning:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large, rimmed sheet pan with foil or parchment paper.
Spread all on one even layer. Use two pans if necessary. Sprinkle with oil and seasonings.
Cook 15 to 18 minutes or until chicken has no pink inside.
Sprinkle lime zest and lime juice over all.
Serve with warmed tortillas, avocado (or gauc), sour cream, chopped cilantro, and/or lime wedge, if desired.
For low carb, serve with low carb tortillas, lettuce wrap, or over cauliflower rice.
For meal prep, divide into lunch containers and store refrigerated.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/healthy-20-minute-chili-lime-sheet-pan-chicken-fajita-recipe/
It's easy to cook in a college dorm or small apartment with the help of convenience products and leftovers. The recipe comes together quickly with minimal ingredients.
Preheat the oven to 475 degrees. Unwrap the Naan bread and place it on a cookie sheet.
Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces, then toss in a bowl with a few spoonfuls of the Thai peanut sauce. (If your sauce is very thick you can mix the sauce with a few tablespoons of water to thin it out a bit in order to coat the chicken better.)
Spoon some of the Thai peanut sauce onto the Naan and spread it to the edges.
Sprinkle about 1/2 cup of cheese onto each piece of Naan, then cover that with the chicken.
Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top of the chicken. Add the sliced red onions, carrot shreds, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds and 1/2 of the crushed peanuts to the top of the cheese.
Drizzle about 1 teaspoon of sesame oil over the top of each pizza.
Bake in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the Naan begins to brown.
Remove from the oven, top with the remaining peanuts, and fresh cilantro.
For extra flavor, you could squeeze lime juice over the top, and/or garnish with green onions and red pepper flakes.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/thai-peanut-chicken-flatbread-recipe/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.
