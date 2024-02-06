A new month brings a batch of 'spring' chicken recipes

We welcome a new month and new recipes as we ease into spring with chicken recipes that are sure to please. I have been in a late winter cooking slump, and I need a few new recipes to shake things up a bit for us.

Today I have found chicken recipes that are quick to prepare that will help busy families and people on-the-go to get supper on the table as quickly as possible, but not compromise on good taste.

Stovetop Chicken Souvlaki

Whether you cook this chicken recipe on the stovetop or grill, it's a delicious main dish that you will love. Serve hot with fresh pita or naan.

2-pounds chicken breasts boneless skinless, or thighs

3 tablespoons fresh oregano, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 tablespoon olive oil or avocado oil

1 large lemon, zest and juice, about 1/4 cup juice and 1 teaspoon zest

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

Add all the ingredients except the chicken to a bowl with a lid or a large ziptop bag.

Cut the chicken into 2-inch cubes. Add the chicken to the marinade, cover, and refrigerate from two to 12 hours.

For grilling: Preheat the grill to 400 or 425 degrees. Add the chicken to skewers and cook rotating until done.

For stovetop: Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a pan on medium-high. Add the chicken, toss, and cook until cooked through.

Serve hot with pita or naan.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/stovetop-chicken-souvlaki/

Spinach Artichoke Chicken Pasta Bake

Flavorful, golden, and bubbly my Spinach Artichoke Chicken Pasta Bake combines a classic appetizer combo and transforms it into a dinner time delight!

2 medium skinless chicken breasts cut into chunks or 5 or 6 chicken tenders

2 tablespoons vegetable oil for cooking chicken

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

5 ounces frozen chopped spinach, drained well

6 ounces jar marinated artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

8 ounces pasta, like farfalle, or bowtie, but any shape will work

4 ounces diced pimientos drained, optional

Bechamel Sauce:

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons self-rising flour

2 cups milk

2 cups grated cheese cheddar, Havarti, or muenster would be good

In a large pot, cook pasta according to package directions to al dente stage. Drain.

Heat a saute' pan or skillet to medium-high. After the skillet is hot add 2 tablespoons of oil. While oil is getting hot, salt and pepper chicken. Add chicken to the hot pan and cook for three to four minutes on medium-high heat. Turn and cook for another three to four minutes. Cook time will depend on how hot your pan is. You can cut chicken open to test for doneness. Remove from pan when they're cooked.

For the Bechamel Sauce: Heat a large pot on medium. (You can use the same pot you boiled the pasta in.) Melt butter in a hot pan, but don't let the butter brown. Add flour and whisk. Cook flour for 2 minutes. Whisk in milk and continue whisking to remove any lumps. Cook until sauce thickens for four to five minutes. Add 1 cup cheese and stir until cheese is melted.

Combine pasta, chicken, artichokes, spinach (squeeze excess liquid out with a paper towel then pull it apart into small pieces), and pimientos in a large bowl.

Pour sauce over pasta mixture and gently stir. Pour into a 2-quart casserole dish that has been sprayed with non-stick spray.

Top mixture with remaining 1 cup cheese.

At this point, you can refrigerate for four to six hours and cook later.

When you're ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cook uncovered 25 to 30 minutes until cheese is melted, bubbly, and browned.

Cover and refrigerate any leftovers for up to two days.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/spinach-artichoke-chicken-pasta-bake/

Chicken Pot Pie Quesadilla

Chicken Pot Pie Quesadilla is a fun twist on a Mexican quesadilla and chicken pot pie. This recipe is great for dinner or snack and will become a new favorite!

1 cup rotisserie chicken, chopped or shredded

1 and 1/2 cup cheese, like Monterrey Jack and cheddar, use your favorite

3/4 cup frozen vegetables blend, like a green bean, corn, carrot, English pea blend

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon self-rising flour

3/4 cup milk whole, 1%, 2% or skim will work

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon oil

8 6-inch flour tortillas

Heat a shallow pan to med-high, melt butter then add flour. Cook two minutes, stirring constantly. Slowly whisk in milk. Bring to a boil and boil for one minute. Add vegetables, chicken, salt, and pepper. Reduce heat to low and heat through for about five minutes. Stir occasionally. The mixture should begin to thicken.

Heat a saute pan to med-high, add oil. Add one flour tortilla to the pan. Top with approximately 2 tablespoons shredded cheese. Top cheese with approximately 3 tablespoons chicken mixture. Top with more cheese, about 2 tablespoons. Place a flour tortilla on top.

Grill one to two minutes per side or until tortilla is golden brown.

Using a pizza cutter, cut into wedges and serve warm.

Notes: I used 6-inch tortillas and made four quesadillas. You can use any size tortillas you have, just remember if you used really big ones, you may only get two quesadillas. If you buy the steamable veggies in the bag, you can partially cook them to get them started and finish off in the sauce.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/chicken-pot-pie-quesadilla/

Cheesy BBQ Chicken Potato Skins

These Cheesy BBQ Chicken Potato Skins are piping hot baked potatoes are topped with sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese.

4 large russet potatoes

2 small chicken breasts, boneless, skinless

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup green peas, optional

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1/4 cup BBQ sauce, your favorite

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Wrap the potatoes individually in aluminum foil, then place them on a baking sheet. Bake for 50 minutes until tender.

Meanwhile, cut the chicken into cubes (about 1/2-inch), season the chicken cubes with salt and pepper.

In an oven-proof skillet, heat 2 teaspoons oil over medium heat. Cook the chicken for eight to 10 minutes or until the inside of the chicken flesh has lost its pink color. Add the BBQ sauce and peas, mix well until the chicken is well coated. Continue cooking for 2 minutes.

Remove the cooked potatoes from the foil sheets. Cut the potatoes in half lengthwise. Scoop them out with a spoon, leaving about 1/4-inch of flesh around the edges and taking care not to damage the skin.

Place the leftover flesh in a large bowl, mash it. Add the chicken mixture and mix well.

Place the potatoes on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, then top with the chicken mixture and cheese.

Bake for 20 minutes. Serve hot.

Notes: The stuffed potatoes can be kept in the fridge an airtight container for five days. You can freeze it for up to 3 months, to reheat it, place it directly in the oven for 20 minutes at 350 degrees.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/cheesy-bbq-chicken-potato-skins/

Southwest Blackened Chicken Salad

A gorgeous, colorful salad loaded with Southwestern flavors. This easy to make salad featuring healthy greens, blackened chicken, and drizzled with an avocado lime dressing is delicious, easy to make and full of Southwestern flavors. Whether you're eating healthy or just want a super tasty, quick recipe, this salad is perfect. Great for a hearty lunch or a satisfying dinner.

Avocado Lime Dressing:

1 medium avocado, pitted and insides scooped out

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic, more to taste

1/2 medium lime, juiced

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup water or more, to thin as needed (optional)

Chicken Rub:

1 pound chicken cutlets or 1 large breast, halved horizontally

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Southwest Chicken Salad: