Many parents tell their children never talk to strangers. But Curtis Chin's parents urged their six kids to ask customers at their Chinese restaurant about their background.

It was their way of showing the children a world outside the Detroit restaurant's four walls.

"That is something my parents taught me -- not to be afraid of people, not to be afraid to ask questions, not to be afraid of asking for help even," Chin said in a phone interview from his Los Angeles home. "I would have to say that the Chinese restaurant and my parents are probably my greatest teachers in life."

From co-founding the Asian American Writers' Workshop to producing documentaries like "Vincent Who?" about the 1982 killing of Vincent Chin, Curtis Chin has been championing other Asian Americans for over 30 years. Now, it's his turn in the spotlight.

His memoir, "Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant," comes out Tuesday. The book, his first, has made several fall "must-read" lists including in The Washington Post and Time magazine. It's a candid, sometimes funny reflection on growing up Chinese American and gay in Detroit in the '70s and '80s.

Chin delves into racism, gay rights and other social justice issues, but not by force-feeding them. Like a welcoming restaurant server, he invites the reader to share in digestible bites of memories from childhood up through college graduation. Instead of chapters, anecdotes are dished out in menu sections such as "appetizers and soups," "rice and noodles" and "main entrees." They just happen to be stories that are emblematic of that time in Detroit and the country at large, including epidemics of crime, drugs and AIDS.

Despite all this, it's not a "misery memoir," Chin said.

"While the city did have a lot of challenges, I also wanted people to see the other side of Detroit, which is the good that came out of it," Chin said. "I wouldn't trade my childhood for anything. I really loved growing up in Detroit."

The trajectory of the Chin family business matches the ups and downs of the city's Chinatown. Chin's great-grandfather opened Chung's Cantonese Cuisine in 1940 in Detroit's original Chinatown. The restaurant became a community hub and, like other businesses, relocated in 1960 when the city demolished the area for a highway and other development.

Chung's moved to Cass Avenue. The Cass Corridor became a second Chinatown. That's where Chin, born in 1968, spent his formative years. Chung's closed in 2000, after 60 years and an estimated "10 million eggrolls."

In its heyday, Chung's drew in customers who varied across race and class. Local politicians, journalists and drag queens are among the patrons Chin recalls in the book. How his parents treated each person made an impression.

"It didn't matter if you were the mayor of Detroit or if you were the pimp and prostitute standing on the street corner," Chin said. "They really tried to judge each customer for who they were as a person. And that's a value that my parents really taught me."