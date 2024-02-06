A new hope

By Tyler Tankersley

Today is the first Sunday of the season of Advent. In a world that is obsessed with immediate gratification, Advent invites us to enter into a time of waiting. We join with the ancient Israelites in waiting for the coming Messiah, and we continue to wait for the Second Coming of Christ. During Advent, we focus on four virtues: hope, peace, joy and love. Today's focus is on hope.

The prophet Isaiah says: "Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint" (40:31).

Interesting. If Isaiah had asked for my feedback, I would have suggested he put those actions in the opposite order, in a building order: first you walk, then you run, and then you fly.

But, that is not what we find in Isaiah. First you fly, then you run, and then you walk. Perhaps finding strength in God goes so contrary to our expectations. Isaiah says they will fly like eagles, run and not faint, and (the grand climax) ... walk and not get weary.

Hope in God is not a race. It's not a competition. We don't have to rush. We don't have to be anxious. We don't have to hurry. Hope in God is not the rabbit, it's the tortoise!