A new chapter

Books have more uses than might be obvious. Sure, you can press flowers in a heavy one and set out the pretty ones as decoration. You can read the darn things. But have you tried turning a book into three-dimensional sculpture?

The process can be quite simple; the result a beautiful conversational piece.

There are many permutations of book folding, an art form that involves folding pages of a hardcover book -- sometimes combined with cutting the paper -- within the book's own binding. The finished work pops off the page three-dimensionally, and may be hung on a wall or placed atop a table. Groupings of three or more are the most dynamic.

"They look impressive on the wall," says Candice Caldwell of Chicago. "A group of six of these on the wall together can look really beautiful, and they're just really simple folds."

Caldwell, who blogs about repurposing everyday items such as books at "the ReFab Diaries," was turning old books into clocks when, in 2003, she saw a simple book-folding project in a do-it-yourself magazine and gave it a try.

This photo shows book folding projects hanging on the wall of a Chicago home. Turning a book into three-dimensional sculpture can create a beautiful conversational piece. Candice Caldwell ~ Associated Press

She has since taught several friends and her mom how to fold books into wall art.

"It's very, very forgiving," says Caldwell. (http://www.refabdiaries.com)

Clare Youngs, author of "Folded Book Art" (CICO Books, 2017), also says book folding is easy. Her book includes instructions for folding a butterfly and other patterns.

"It looks as if it is complicated and unachievable, but it is really easy to do," Youngs said in an email from her home in Kent, England. "You just don't tell anyone how easy it is and they will be amazed at your creations." (https://clareyoungs.co.uk)

Find book-folding tutorials on YouTube ("Introductory Book Sculpture Lesson" by Johwey Redington is a good one) and at crafting blogs -- Caldwell shares links to many helpful sites. Instructables, the website that lists "how-to" instructions about homes, crafting and technology, shares a "three-step" tutorial. Or buy a $3 to $5 kit from an online Etsy seller, says Ann Martin, author of "All Things Paper" (Tuttle Publishing, 2015).