'A moving moment.' Grandma prescribed a post-vaccine hug

NEW YORK -- For Laura Shaw Frank, seeing her mother hug her daughter for the first time since the onset of the pandemic was a light at the end of the tunnel.

"It just felt like all this love was pouring out and also that there was like this feeling of hope, like maybe there's a future, maybe we're going to get out of this," Frank said Tuesday about her mother and daughter embracing for the first time after becoming vaccinated.

Evelyn Shaw, who lives about a mile from Frank's home in the Bronx and lives alone, spent a lot of time with her four grandchildren before the pandemic. She moved there four years ago to be closer to them. But when it hit, the family made the difficult decision to stay as distant as possible in order to keep her safe.

It was a note from the family doctor clearing Shaw to hug her 23-year-old granddaughter Ateret once they had been fully vaccinated.