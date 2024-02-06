'A motorcycle ministry'

Jackson resident Kevin Wolpers is a devout motorcyclist, one who can date most of his life by the 10 Harley-Davidsons he’s owned, a time line that begins with a 90cc version at the age of 14 or 15 to his current tandem of a 2016 Road King (1,690cc) and 1995 Wide Glide (1,340cc) at the age of 50.

But as much as Wolpers is loyal to the power below him, he’s even more so to the one above.

Wolpers is the president of the Marble Hill, Missouri, Messengers of the Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA), an organization that has its headquarters in Hatfield, Arkansas, and has 41 chapters in Missouri, according to its website cmausa.org. Wolpers said CMA has 1,000 chapters in the United States and 150,000 members in more than 30 countries.

The organization bucks the stereotype that bikers are a raucous bunch when found in numbers.

“The main thing we like to do is eat,” Wolpers said. “When we go out on rides, we don’t go bar hopping. We usually go from restaurant to ice cream shop, things like that, or just enjoy a little ride.”

President of the Marble Hill Messengers chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association, Kevin Wolpers, talks to Vice President Casey Myers on April 23 at Cape County Park South. BEN MATTHEWS

They are more than harmless. They are helpful, good Samaritans in leather, looking out for the riding community in a variety of ways.

“Bike blessings is a big thing that we do,” Wolpers said. “People want us to pray over their bikes and their safety.”

The CMA will hold a blessing today at the Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass, Illinois, where 3,000 to 5,000 bikers are expected to assemble and bow their heads.

“That’s what they come up there for,” Wolpers said. “To get CMA to pray over their bikes, pray over their safety — primarily — for the riding season. And also if someone has a prayer request, like a family member that needs praying over, we do those as well. Hospital visits, things like that.”

It’s the spirit CMA brings to motorcycle rallies around the country, having established a presence at the nation’s biggest events like the ones at Sturgis, North Dakota, and Daytona Beach, Florida, where hundreds of thousands of bikers migrate annually.

Bike blessings, services, prayers and free water are among the ways they’ll cater to the masses at such events.

Locally, the Marble Hill chapter stays busy throughout the warmer months, riding to the CMA’s Run for the Son fundraiser at Sam A. Baker State Park (May 6), distributing water and Bibles at a booth at Bikers on the Square (June 17) in Perryville, Missouri, and attending and blessing bikes at the upcoming WarChild rally in Chaffee, Missouri.

President Kevin Wolpers poses for a photo with members of the Marble Hill Messengers chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association on April 23 at Cape County Park South. BEN MATTHEWS

“It’s not really a motorcycle club or a motorcycle riding group, it’s a motorcycle ministry,” Wolpers said. “We minister to mainly other bikers, but not exclusively. We do minister outside of the bikers.”