FeaturesMay 12, 2018

A mother's influence

According to the National Retail Federation, 86 percent of Americans will celebrate Mother's Day, expecting to generate $23.1 billion in sales on Mother's Day gifts. Greeting cards alone are expected to exceed $813 million. In contrast American's spent an all-time high of $15.5 billion for Father's Day 2017. Maybe Moms are just easier to shop for...

Robert Hurtgen avatar
Robert Hurtgen

By Rob Hurtgen

A mother's value is far beyond what can be generated in appreciation sales. Mothers influence generation after generation. The Bible, in the book of Romans, the Apostle Paul closes the book of Romans with traditional greetings writing in 16:13, "Greet Rufus, chosen in the Lord; also his mother -- and mine" (CSB). Reflecting on this verse reveals some of the influence mothers have.

A mother's value is far beyond what can be generated in appreciation sales. Mothers influence generation after generation. The Bible, in the book of Romans, the Apostle Paul closes the book of Romans with traditional greetings writing in 16:13, "Greet Rufus, chosen in the Lord; also his mother -- and mine" (CSB). Reflecting on this verse reveals some of the influence mothers have.

First, Rufus' mother influenced him. To be mentioned by name within the closing of this letter tells us that Rufus was important not only to Paul but to the Christians in and beyond Rome. Because his mother is specifically mentioned clues us in that not only was she also important but that Rufus' influence was influenced by his mom.

Mothers influence their sons and daughters by preparing them to launch into the world as adults. Even those mothers who were absent in their children's lives have influenced them. Mothers influence not only to succeed and but learn from their failures. Mothers are tremendously influential on the lives of their children.

Also, Rufus' mother influenced those who were not her children. In his closing, Paul feels comfortable enough to call her his mother. She was not his mother in a biological sense but was viewed as a mother by her motherly care. A mother's influence goes well beyond their children.

We do not know the name of Rufus' mom. Your children's friends may not know your name. They may only know you as "Joe's mom" or "Sally's mom."

Moms, your influence goes well beyond the marketplace. It extends further than any playgroup or soccer team. Between play dates, shuttling kids back and forth to activities, and the countless other unseen tasks you embrace you are shaping the lives of your children.

To mothers everywhere, especially those moms whose children forget to buy them a card, thank you for doing all we see and those things that may go unseen. Your influence is immeasurable.

Column
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

