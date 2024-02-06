Mothers influence their sons and daughters by preparing them to launch into the world as adults. Even those mothers who were absent in their children's lives have influenced them. Mothers influence not only to succeed and but learn from their failures. Mothers are tremendously influential on the lives of their children.

Also, Rufus' mother influenced those who were not her children. In his closing, Paul feels comfortable enough to call her his mother. She was not his mother in a biological sense but was viewed as a mother by her motherly care. A mother's influence goes well beyond their children.

We do not know the name of Rufus' mom. Your children's friends may not know your name. They may only know you as "Joe's mom" or "Sally's mom."

Moms, your influence goes well beyond the marketplace. It extends further than any playgroup or soccer team. Between play dates, shuttling kids back and forth to activities, and the countless other unseen tasks you embrace you are shaping the lives of your children.

To mothers everywhere, especially those moms whose children forget to buy them a card, thank you for doing all we see and those things that may go unseen. Your influence is immeasurable.