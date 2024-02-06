A Missouri state symbol

The American bullfrog was designated as the Missouri State Amphibian several years ago. It is depicted on the large 12-foot-by-30-foot Missouri Bicentennial Mural along with 18 other state symbols. Installation of the mural on an inside wall of the Truman Building in Jefferson City was completed May 17. The bullfrog image on the mural is about 4 feet long.

This photo of me holding the bullfrog shows the webbed back feet as well as the black toenails (used for digging) on her front feet.