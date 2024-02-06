All sections
May 28, 2022

A Missouri state symbol

I was out scouting with a couple friends early on the morning of May 22, after heavy rain crossed Southeast Missouri the day before. We spotted this adult bullfrog in wet grass and approached it from three sides. I thought this would cause the frog to remain in place, and it did. One of my friends was able to very slowly stalk the bullfrog and catch it with his bare hands as I videoed the catch...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

I was out scouting with a couple friends early on the morning of May 22, after heavy rain crossed Southeast Missouri the day before. We spotted this adult bullfrog in wet grass and approached it from three sides. I thought this would cause the frog to remain in place, and it did. One of my friends was able to very slowly stalk the bullfrog and catch it with his bare hands as I videoed the catch.

The American bullfrog was designated as the Missouri State Amphibian several years ago. It is depicted on the large 12-foot-by-30-foot Missouri Bicentennial Mural along with 18 other state symbols. Installation of the mural on an inside wall of the Truman Building in Jefferson City was completed May 17. The bullfrog image on the mural is about 4 feet long.

This photo of me holding the bullfrog shows the webbed back feet as well as the black toenails (used for digging) on her front feet.

