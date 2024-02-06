A millionaire, a sculpture and Cairo, Illinois

Have you ever driven past something several times, paying little, if any attention, and all of a sudden it seems to jump right out at you? That was my experience a few weeks ago in Cairo, Illinois. Most of my trips to Cairo are for research. Then there's always Schemwell's Barbecue for a meal. My experience this last time was noticing "The Hewer" in Halliday Park. I had seen it before, but now I wanted to know its history.

The statue, on a raised platform, is located on the east side of U.S. 51, known as the Ohio River Scenic Byway. A small area located between Ninth and 10th streets has a sign marking the park, with a bronze statue of a male, nude. He has one knee on the ground and the other slightly bent. The left hand is holding a piece of wood, and the right is prepared to strike what the left hand is holding. Hewer, or Hauer in German means "miner", but the artist gives a different interpretation.

The bronze sculpture was cast from a marble statue created by famed American sculptor George Grey Barnard (1863-1938) for the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis. Barnard was born in Pennsylvania, studied at the Art Institute of Chicago, then Paris, before returning to the states in 1896. Many of his early statues resemble Auguste Rodin (1840-1917), who created statues in what were known as a naturalist form. Taking a look at Rodin's "The Thinker", one can see the influence it had on Barnard and his creation, "The Hewer". The bronze statue was commissioned by Mrs. W.P. Halliday, an artist in her own right and widow of Capt. W.P. Halliday, in 1901. In 1906, she and her children donated it to the City of Cairo in memory of her husband.