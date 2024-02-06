A million calories and counting

"The discovery of a new dish does more for the happiness of mankind than the discovery of a star," observed the gastronome Brillat-Savarin, whom I quoted in my first column for this newspaper 25 years ago this month.

I still believe he was correct, but I find it hard to believe a quarter century has passed since then. Time really does fly when you're having fun.

I've certainly had fun writing about everything from foie gras to funnel cakes for the Southeast Missourian. I've tracked down the best baklava in Istanbul and the finest gelato in Rome, traipsed around the streams of southern England to see how watercress grows, learned how to use the secret ingredient in Oreos in my own baking, judged the National Pie Championships and even sneaked photos of my grandchildren into occasional columns. Along the way I've chalked up hundreds of recipes, thousands of words, and millions of calories. No wonder when people ask me what my favorite column was, I can't give a better answer than, "The last one."

I could go on reminiscing about old articles, but the truth is I hope I have many more yet to write. So for my silver anniversary as a columnist I'd like to alert readers to possible future articles. Thanks to Gastro Obscura, a marvelous book chronicling food adventures, I've learned about a lot of foods, and the places where you can find them, that I've yet to experience. Now, to be sure, the book does identify some foods that I am in no hurry to try, like maggot pecorino, which is exactly what it sounds like, and stuffed camel spleen, but that still leaves plenty of others. Here are just a few I can't wait to try.

A slice of homemade Sicilian Cassata Cake studded with fruit and chocolate is what will have to satisfy Tom Harte until he can get back to Sicily to try the more elaborate holiday version they make there. Submitted by Tom Harte