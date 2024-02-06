A man, a plan, a canal that was never built

Henry H. Tucker had an audacious plan: build a canal between Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri. By connecting the Mississippi River with the Black River, barge traffic would be able to travel from Cape Girardeau to Poplar Bluff and then on to Little Rock, Arkansas.

Tucker, the past president of the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, was foremost a booster for his hometown. He argued, "Flood control, hydroelectric power development and waterway transportation would all be tied into one vast project that would turn the Ozark foothills into one of the greatest industrial regions of the United States."

He was able to rally enough support to convince Congress in 1935 to authorize a preliminary survey for a "waterway connecting the Black River with the Mississippi River at or near Cape Girardeau."

The Memphis District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had jurisdiction over the work. Col. Eugene Reybold, the district engineer, organized a public meeting in Poplar Bluff on Jan. 14, 1936, to discuss the project.

Tucker pitched his idea, explaining that it would be feasible to build the canal without the need for locks. Reservoirs would be constructed on the Black and Castor rivers, and the surplus water from these lakes would feed the canal. He said that it would make "a complete inland waterway from a point near Cape Girardeau, around by Greenbrier to Advance, across the St. Francis River, past Wappapello, down through the Mingo basin and south to a point about 15 miles south of Poplar Bluff where the canal would tie into Black River."