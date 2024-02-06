A Luddite's lament

Bill McClellan is a literary hero for me -- a description which no doubt would make the longtime St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist blanch.

He would hate, one would imagine, being an object of admiration to anyone.

McClellan describes himself as an old-fashioned "ink-stained wretch" in an world made unrecognizable -- at least to him -- of social media and online newspapering.

The very general circulation publication you are reading picks up more digital subscribers each day.

It's the future.

It's not going away.

We all know this.

McClellan struggles to understand this new world, though.

He doesn't get why people wouldn't want to hold a physical newspaper in their hands, turning the pages, noting the stories above and below the fold and turning to the "funny pages," the comics.

In a column written in the 1990s, the self-admitted Cubs fan in a Cardinals universe once wrote of going to a local laundromat.

While waiting for his socks and assorted undergarments to go through the washer cycle, McClellan noticed someone nearby reading a novel.

A trashy novel, to his way of thinking. Beneath the dignity of a fine connoisseur of fiction.

Some years later, the columnist returned to that same laundromat.

By then, cell phones had become ubiquitous.

People swiping digital pages, heads buried in their smartphone screens.

McClellan made the following observation:

"I used to feel sorry for people who read lesser works. But now, if I see anybody holding anything and reading it, I rejoice!"