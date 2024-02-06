A look back at Tom's 2019 favorite recipes

The end of the year is a time when we look forward to the year to come, but it's a time to look back as well. Thus as we head into the New Year we are regularly treated to compilations of the year's top movies, songs, news stories, books, and even Instagram posts. Not wanting to be left out, I offer my contribution to the custom, a collection of some of my favorite dishes from last year.

Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding

Of all the dishes I made last year, this one caused the greatest stir at our house. I was compelled to try the recipe after my granddaughter returned home from a trip to New York City raving about the dish as served at the famous Magnolia Bakery there. One taste and you'll see why everyone goes bananas over this one. semissourian.com/story/2628986.html

Ramen Carbonara

This recipe makes the best use of that student staple, Ramen noodles, of any I've ever seen. Using Ramen in the classic Italian dish Pasta Carbonara makes preparation faster because the noodles are precooked. And though pasta is generally not very expensive, Ramen noodles are even cheaper, making the dish that much more economical. cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1019917-ramen-carbonara

A tray of Georganne Syler's home-made granola is toasted and ready to come out of the oven.

Potatoes Dauphinois

Leave it to the French to make the most elegant and delicious dishes with the simplest of ingredients. I was reminded of this truth recently while dining with my son and his family at Loupiotte, a darling little French restaurant in Los Feliz, California, where they live. Owned and run by two Gallic expatriates, the place offers any number of classic French dishes, but their signature item appears to be French style au gratin potatoes. Nothing like what we routinely make in this country, their version is truly ethereal. In an attempt to reproduce them, I turned to Ina Garten whose recipe unsurprisingly calls for heavy cream, not mere milk, Gruyere cheese, and little else. foodnetwork.com/recipes/ina-garten/potato-fennel-gratin-recipe-1916177