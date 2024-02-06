A look at female cardinal plumage

By Aaron Horrell

Plumage is a term that refers to the characteristics of a bird's feathers. Shown here is the normal plumage of an adult northern cardinal.

The female northern cardinal is often thought of as not having a crest like its male counterpart. But the female cardinal does have a crest. Its crest is recumbent, meaning that it can lie down flat on the bird's head. The female cardinal often will keep its crest low, probably to keep a less conspicuous profile. This is most important while the female is on the nest. The male northern cardinal on the other hand, seems to always be willing to show off his fine crest.