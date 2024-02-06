A local family's connection to Comanche leader Quanah Parker

Older Cape Girardeau residents may remember A.Q. Fulbright, a local distributor for Phillips Petroleum Co. What you may not know is the story behind his unusual middle name, which was "Quanah."

The story begins with A.Q. Fulbright's uncle, Andrew Jackson "Cot" Fulbright. Cot Fulbright was one of six sons and seven daughters born near Oak Ridge to John and Matilda (Mayfield) Fulbright. Resolving to set out on his own at age 17, he headed to the Chickasaw Nation near Gainesville, Texas. He later moved to near | Ardmore, Indian Territory, which became Oklahoma. There he met and married Mattie Thomas, a second cousin of Cynthia Ann Parker. The Comanche had captured Cynthia Ann as a young girl. She was adopted into the tribe and later married Peta Nocona, a leader of the Kwahadi Division of the Comanche. She later gave birth to Quanah Parker, who also became a leader of the tribe.

Quanah Parker wrote to Cot's in-laws asking them to come to the new Comanche County and take up land where he was living. The government parceled out this land as part of the provisions of the allotment program under the federal Dawes Act. Cot's family and his in-laws moved to southwestern Oklahoma near Cache, leased land from Quanah, and took up cattle ranching. Cot became quite successful at ranching. He wrote of his success and opportunities to his brother George W. Fulbright in Oak Ridge and encouraged him to come to Oklahoma.