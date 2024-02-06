All sections
FeaturesFebruary 13, 2021

A local family's connection to Comanche leader Quanah Parker

Older Cape Girardeau residents may remember A.Q. Fulbright, a local distributor for Phillips Petroleum Co. What you may not know is the story behind his unusual middle name, which was "Quanah." The story begins with A.Q. Fulbright's uncle, Andrew Jackson "Cot" Fulbright. ...

Bill Eddleman avatar
Bill Eddleman
Quanah Parker in about 1890.
Older Cape Girardeau residents may remember A.Q. Fulbright, a local distributor for Phillips Petroleum Co. What you may not know is the story behind his unusual middle name, which was "Quanah."

The story begins with A.Q. Fulbright's uncle, Andrew Jackson "Cot" Fulbright. Cot Fulbright was one of six sons and seven daughters born near Oak Ridge to John and Matilda (Mayfield) Fulbright. Resolving to set out on his own at age 17, he headed to the Chickasaw Nation near Gainesville, Texas. He later moved to near | Ardmore, Indian Territory, which became Oklahoma. There he met and married Mattie Thomas, a second cousin of Cynthia Ann Parker. The Comanche had captured Cynthia Ann as a young girl. She was adopted into the tribe and later married Peta Nocona, a leader of the Kwahadi Division of the Comanche. She later gave birth to Quanah Parker, who also became a leader of the tribe.

Quanah Parker wrote to Cot's in-laws asking them to come to the new Comanche County and take up land where he was living. The government parceled out this land as part of the provisions of the allotment program under the federal Dawes Act. Cot's family and his in-laws moved to southwestern Oklahoma near Cache, leased land from Quanah, and took up cattle ranching. Cot became quite successful at ranching. He wrote of his success and opportunities to his brother George W. Fulbright in Oak Ridge and encouraged him to come to Oklahoma.

George W. Fulbright and his wife, Katharine "Kate" (Pair), had four sons and three daughters by 1901, with another baby on the way. After much convincing, George talked his reluctant wife into selling their farm near Oak Ridge and heading to Oklahoma. For a time, they lived with Cot, Mattie and their five children until they could move into a refurbished cabin on Cot's land. Comanche people were constant visitors, much to Kate's dismay, and George befriended Quanah Parker. On Feb. 20, 1902, George and Kate's son was born in that cabin. Quanah came to see the baby, which delighted him. He offered to adopt him, make him a chief, and give him a pony. The Fulbrights did not wish to offend him, so they compromised and agreed to name him after Quanah. So, the boy was named Andrew (after his uncle) Quanah Fulbright.

Shortly after, George W. Fulbright's health began to fail. Symptoms suggest heart failure. The local doctor recommended he return to his old doctor in Oak Ridge, and so the family returned. They purchased a restaurant and attached butcher shop in Oak Ridge, but George's health failed rapidly, and he died Feb. 9, 1903. Kate later remarried to Herbert F. Wickham, who later became chief of police of Cape Girardeau.

A.Q. Fulbright grew up to serve in the National Guard, then in World War II and was a successful petroleum distributor. He married Queena J. Hoeller, and the couple had no children. Both are buried in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Advertisement
