The other day in my New Testament class at Southeast, we were talking about the kinds of people with whom Jesus of Nazareth associated.

If you are known by the company you keep, the Galilean didn't seem to care what others thought of his choices.

Yes, he hung out with the disreputable.

Zacchaeus, the tax collector, comes to mind.

It is difficult to overstate the degree of hatred the average person had for tax collectors, first-century Jews who became wealthy by collecting revenue from fellow Jews on behalf of the detested Roman Empire.

John's Gospel reports that the crowd was shocked that Jesus, a revered figure to working class Jericho, would debase himself by going to Zacchaeus' house.

People are people.

Jesus sometimes "hung" with those who had "made it."

More often, he would be seen with people who no ability to help him with anything -- e.g., give him and his disciples a meal, provide him with walking-around capital, introduce him to so-called movers and shakers in a community, put a lot of coin into the Temple offering.

The woman accused of adultery, abandoned by polite society.

Why is he defending her?

The woman at the well, alienated from friends and family.

Why is he talking to her?

If you are still reading this column, you are getting the point.

No need to further embellish.

It is sometimes said that Jesus had a so-called "preferential option" for the poor.

Luke's gospel reads, "Blessed are the poor." Matthew's version adds two words -- "Blessed are the poor in spirit."

Yes, he loved everyone -- but people who had nothing -- those with no money, yes, but also establishment figures with great emptiness inside -- he seemed to love the best.

As a result, this living advocate of universal love was mobbed wherever he went.

The Jesus described in the gospel accounts gave with no expectation of return.

I saw a man in our community the other night who might be considered a living echo of Jesus.

The way he conducts his life reminds me of how Jesus saw people.

As I describe him, reader, you are encouraged to think of folks in your life that fit this description for you.