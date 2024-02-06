The other day in my New Testament class at Southeast, we were talking about the kinds of people with whom Jesus of Nazareth associated.
If you are known by the company you keep, the Galilean didn't seem to care what others thought of his choices.
Yes, he hung out with the disreputable.
Zacchaeus, the tax collector, comes to mind.
It is difficult to overstate the degree of hatred the average person had for tax collectors, first-century Jews who became wealthy by collecting revenue from fellow Jews on behalf of the detested Roman Empire.
John's Gospel reports that the crowd was shocked that Jesus, a revered figure to working class Jericho, would debase himself by going to Zacchaeus' house.
People are people.
Jesus sometimes "hung" with those who had "made it."
More often, he would be seen with people who no ability to help him with anything -- e.g., give him and his disciples a meal, provide him with walking-around capital, introduce him to so-called movers and shakers in a community, put a lot of coin into the Temple offering.
The woman accused of adultery, abandoned by polite society.
Why is he defending her?
The woman at the well, alienated from friends and family.
Why is he talking to her?
If you are still reading this column, you are getting the point.
No need to further embellish.
It is sometimes said that Jesus had a so-called "preferential option" for the poor.
Luke's gospel reads, "Blessed are the poor." Matthew's version adds two words -- "Blessed are the poor in spirit."
Yes, he loved everyone -- but people who had nothing -- those with no money, yes, but also establishment figures with great emptiness inside -- he seemed to love the best.
As a result, this living advocate of universal love was mobbed wherever he went.
The Jesus described in the gospel accounts gave with no expectation of return.
I saw a man in our community the other night who might be considered a living echo of Jesus.
The way he conducts his life reminds me of how Jesus saw people.
As I describe him, reader, you are encouraged to think of folks in your life that fit this description for you.
By design, the man's name is not being used.
I promised him anonymity.
But he said I could use his words.
He is a beloved figure in Cape Girardeau and is known by many.
He has a particular skill that is frequently in demand.
When I observed him Sunday night, he was quickly surrounded by a circle of people.
The small crowd wanted to talk to him and to be acknowledged by him.
Sound familiar?
"The wealthy," the man told me later, "demand to be served -- and I serve them."
The middle class, he went on, "appreciate being served."
The folks to whom no one pays any attention receive his greatest focus.
He has spent most of his adult life advocating on their behalf.
The question is asked, "What would Jesus do?"
Any cursory reading of the New Testament gives answer.
Jesus would give time to the voiceless, the ones whom others dismiss as unimportant.
This is what this unnamed gentleman has done with his life.
To a second question, I give answer.
That question is -- "Where is Jesus?"
He is probably close at hand.
She walks among you.
Without fanfare, without any desire for credit or acclaim, they simply are like the one who said:
"The Son of Man came not to be served, but to serve." (Matthew 20:28)
Yep. That's it in a nutshell.
May you and I go and do likewise.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.