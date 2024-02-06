A livestreamed sermon gone wrong

When churches shut down during the early days of the pandemic, many turned to the internet to communicate with their congregations through livestreaming. These pastors and congregations were excited to see the metrics given for large online audiences. Local church worship services can now be seen all over the world. I had family in the Netherlands view my Easter sermon. Perhaps online worship could lead to another Great Awakening?
Unfortunately, the most viral sermon came from Malden, Missouri. You may have heard about it. A man named Stewart Allen Clark preached a sermon that was inappropriate and unbiblical. He said if a wife does not maintain her weight, the husband will cheat on her. He said that was the way God made men. Did he forget what Jesus said in Matthew 5:27--28? "You have heard that it was said, 'You shall not commit adultery.' But I say to you that everyone who looks at a woman with lustful intent has already committed adultery with her in his heart." A man is not to blame God or women for his sinful choices.
Many world religions demean women. Although we may find some unfortunate examples within Christianity, the Bible teaches that we are all equal. "There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus." Galatians 3:28 (ESV). A wife is not an accessory to make the husband look good. She is a person for whom Christ died.
Husbands are instructed in Scripture to love their wives like Jesus loved the church. He was willing to die to save her. A husband is to put the needs of his wife ahead of his own needs. At some point, Clark quoted Proverbs 31:30, but he missed the point. "Charm is deceitful, and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised."
The Bible says, "In the multitude of words, sin is not lacking." Proverbs 10:19. Those of us who speak for a living run a risk of offending our listeners. The more we communicate, the higher the probability of us saying something we regret. As church goers, we need to pray for our pastors that God would give them wisdom to speak in a way that brings glory to God.
Do you remember when, in 2014, the City of Houston wanted pastors to turn over their sermons to the government? Ironically, by streaming our services, we are putting them out there for scrutiny. The reality is that many sermons will be offensive to people who are not seeking biblical teaching. If sermons are based on the Bible and faithful to correct interpretation of the text, the pastor is obligated to speak the truth in love.
This may serve as a wakeup call. Pastors are not stand-up comedians. We are not entertainers who use foul language or insult people to get laughs. When we stand before people, we must remember that we will stand before God. This pastor used little Scripture, and what he did use was out of context. I pray Clark will get the counseling he needs, that his marriage will be healthy and his church will recover from this public relations disaster.
The Apostle Paul's words serve as a reminder for pastors today, "I charge you in the presence of God and of Christ Jesus, who is to judge the living and the dead, and by his appearing and his kingdom: preach the word; be ready in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, and exhort, with complete patience and teaching. For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching but having itching ears, they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander off into myths. As for you, always be sober-minded, endure suffering, do the work of an evangelist, fulfill your ministry." 2 Timothy 4:1-5.
Please do not let Clark's viral message be the only sermon you hear this year. May God bless you as you attend the church of your choice.
