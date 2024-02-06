A livestreamed sermon gone wrong

When churches shut down during the early days of the pandemic, many turned to the internet to communicate with their congregations through livestreaming. These pastors and congregations were excited to see the metrics given for large online audiences. Local church worship services can now be seen all over the world. I had family in the Netherlands view my Easter sermon. Perhaps online worship could lead to another Great Awakening?

Unfortunately, the most viral sermon came from Malden, Missouri. You may have heard about it. A man named Stewart Allen Clark preached a sermon that was inappropriate and unbiblical. He said if a wife does not maintain her weight, the husband will cheat on her. He said that was the way God made men. Did he forget what Jesus said in Matthew 5:27--28? "You have heard that it was said, 'You shall not commit adultery.' But I say to you that everyone who looks at a woman with lustful intent has already committed adultery with her in his heart." A man is not to blame God or women for his sinful choices.

Many world religions demean women. Although we may find some unfortunate examples within Christianity, the Bible teaches that we are all equal. "There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus." Galatians 3:28 (ESV). A wife is not an accessory to make the husband look good. She is a person for whom Christ died.

Husbands are instructed in Scripture to love their wives like Jesus loved the church. He was willing to die to save her. A husband is to put the needs of his wife ahead of his own needs. At some point, Clark quoted Proverbs 31:30, but he missed the point. "Charm is deceitful, and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised."