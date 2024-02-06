A little pink beauty for winter

Autumn finds the coralberry dropping its leaves and revealing its small, pinkish-colored berries. Songbirds such as robins and catbirds enjoy the berries as welcome wintertime food.

This native American woody-stemmed plant usually grows to about 3 feet tall, and sometimes more than 5 feet. It is a cousin of the native coral honeysuckle and looks somewhat like a smaller, scragglier version of the American beautyberry.

Coralberry bushes prefer semishaded areas such as fence rows, old fields and edges of wood lots.