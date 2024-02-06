A little Lennon for Easter

"Life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans."

-- John Lennon (1940-1980), lyrics to the song, "Beautiful Boy."

The epigram above is not found in the Bible, but the words usually find their way into funeral services I'm privileged to officiate or in my teaching at Southeast or in personal conversation.

I find the sentence to be trustworthy and true in the experience of living.

It would be easy to see Lennon's words sandwiched into one of the better-known texts of the Hebrew Bible (Old Testament), Ecclesiastes 3.

Traditionally ascribed to King Solomon but probably anonymous in origin, the writer in the first eight verses launches into a call and response after telling the reader there is a season (in life) for everything. It is a long litany, so we'll truncate the list and include just a sampling.

To wit:

A time to be born and a time to die.

A time to plant and a time to uproot.

A time to kill and a time to heal.

A time to tear down and a time to build.

You get the drift.

In the second half of Ecclesiastes 3:11, there might be a space to insert Lennon's wisdom.

Let's try it.

Ecclesiastes 3:11b: No one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end.