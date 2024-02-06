A little gardening advice

There are numerous ways to learn how to garden, and Marge and I've tried many of them. The ones we learn the most from seem to be the absolute failures and the huge successes. We've had both. One failure was growing onions from seed. I got this brilliant idea to plant onion seeds and grow my own transplants. Now transplants are usually about $3 to $4 per 50 to 60 transplants, so I wasn't going to save a ton of money. I just wanted to see if I could.

One source said to plant the onion seed something like 10 weeks before transplanting into our garden. I thought why not plant the seed in November, and then I'd be ready to transplant the little onion plants around March 1. It took a couple weeks for the seeds to germinate and come up, and they were as fine as frog's hair. Tiny. So for the next four or five months I kept a grow light on them, watered them when needed, trimmed their tops as directed, and come April they were about the size of lead in a pencil. I planted some of them and bought what we needed. Never again.

We tried growing pole beans. I read about several kinds off pole beans that said they were stringless. Guaranteed stringless! They weren't. Every bean had a string. It took forever getting the strings off. We tried eating them with the strings on and we'd spit out a wad of strings. Wasn't real happy with the reviews in the garden catalogs. But I read about a pole bean called Fortex, and growers who critiqued the bean said it really was stringless. It was. So we have planted a row of these Fortex pole beans in a tunnel most every year, and we've gotten a mess most every week until frost in the fall. Beans are 10 to 13 inches long with a good taste, so if you have a small garden and want beans all summer plant Fortex. You'll need something for them to climb on.