A little cutie

You may have seen one sitting on a rock or log eating an acorn. You may have heard its persistent loud chirping sound that you thought was a bird. The eastern chipmunk will scamper quickly through autumn's fallen leaves and dart into the safety of its underground den.

A chipmunk can pack its expandable cheeks far enough to get several seeds inside, making its face look very fat. Chipmunks will hoard enough food in their dens that they do not have to come above ground during cold days. They love seeds of many kinds, including corn, sunflower, beans and acorns.