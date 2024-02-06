This recipe column today is all over the place. Plenty of recipe variety. I guess this hot, steamy weather has gotten to me, and I just couldn't decide on a theme, so I just pulled a little bit of everything I could find that sounded good and interesting.Sometimes, that makes for the best recipe column, because it has a recipe from every dining course. Be sure to finish reading this online to enjoy all of the recipes.

Stay cool and enjoy this wide variety of recipes.

Lemon Parmesan Chicken

3 to 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 lemon plus one for garnishing, if desired

1/2 cup butter, room temp (salted or unsalted)

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

Place chicken breasts in gallon zipper seal bag. Juice lemon and pour juice in bag. Seal and place in the refrigerator for about an hour, turning every now and then.

Place 1/4 cup of butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat until melted.

Add chicken breasts (and juice in bag) and cook, flipping as needed, until browned and no longer pink in the center, about 20 minutes.

In a small bowl, stir together remaining butter (1/4 cup), mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, salt and basil until fully blended.

Remove cooked chicken from skillet and place on baking sheet. Spread cheese mixture evenly over tops of chicken.

Place in 350 oven for about 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

Serve with slices of fresh lemon, if desired.

Asparagus Za'atar

If you aren't familiar with Za'atar seasoning, now would be a good time to do so. It is usually available in larger stores or online. Za'atar is generally made with ground dried thyme, oregano, marjoram or some combination thereof, mixed with toasted sesame seeds, and salt.

1 bunch asparagus

1 tablespoon or so Za'-atar seasoning

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 to 5 tablespoons olive oil

1 lemon cut into four wedges

Break ends off asparagus. Arrange spears on small baking sheet. Squeeze 1/2 lemon over. Drizzle with olive oil and toss with hands to coat. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1 tablespoon Za-tar seasoning over.

Place in 400-degree oven for about 30 minutes, stirring once in between, until done to your liking. Squeeze remaining lemon over before serving.

Simple Squash & Zucchini

Sometimes keeping things very simple is just as delicious as using unheard of or fancy ingredients. When squash is in abundance, I enjoy just keeping things simple and enjoying the vegetable without a lot of other ingredients that mask that wonderful flavor of summer.

1 to 2 yellow squash

1 to 2 zucchini

1/2 cup water

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Butter, if desired

Place butter or water in large skillet over medium-high heat. Slice vegetables and add to pan once butter is melted.

Cook over medium-high heat, stirring every few minutes, until veggies become translucent, eight to 10 minutes.

Do not overcook.

Remove to bowl or platter. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Add a small pat of butter, if desired. Serve warm.

Crustless Ripe Tomato Pie

Crustless tomato pie is a delicious and beautiful low-carb side dish -- perfect for brunch, lunch, or dinner.

4 red, ripe tomatoes, sliced

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped

6 to 7 leaves basil, chopped

2 cups mozzarella cheese shredded, plus extra for sprinkling over top

2 eggs, beaten

Slice tomatoes and lay sliced on plates. Sprinkle lightly with salt and let sit 20 minutes.

Melt butter in small skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and saute until onions are soft (about eight minutes). Transfer to a medium-sized bowl.

Add cheese, eggs, herbs, and pepper to bowl. Stir to combine.

Drain water off of plates with tomatoes. With a paper towel, gently blot tomatoes to soak up excess moisture.

Arrange tomatoes in a single layer on a greased pie pan. Top with about 1/4 cup of the cheese mixture. Repeat until all ingredients have been used, finishing with a layer of tomatoes. Top this layer with a sprinkle of mozzarella cheese.

Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, or until edges are lightly browned.

Low Carb and Delicious Berry Crisp

2 to 4 cups berries

1 teaspoon Swerve sweetener for berries, see note below

For topping:

1 1/2 cups almond meal/flour, not regular flour, almond flour, it is labeled either flour or meal

2 tablespoons Swerve, see note below

1/2 cup softened butter

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Place berries in bottom of pie plate and sprinkle with a teaspoon (or so) of sweetener. Set aside.

In medium bowl, place meal, sweetener, butter, cinnamon, and vanilla. Cut together with fork until a dough is formed. Cut or stir in pecans until well incorporated.

Using your fingers, pinch off bits of topping and place all over top of berries. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes or until lightly browned.

Serve with heavy cream poured over the top (in place of ice cream), if you like, or on it's own.

Note: Depending on the brand of sweetener you are using, adjust the amount to your desired level of sweetness.

Chicken BLT Salad

Featuring all the fun fixings for a BLT chicken sandwich, this salad is so delicious. You can prep the ingredients ahead of time and just put it together at the last minute. Barbecue sauce in the dressing gives it unexpected flavor. Even picky eaters love this chicken BLT salad.

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3 to 4 tablespoons barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon pepper

8 cups torn salad greens

2 large tomatoes, chopped

1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked and cubed

10 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

2 hard-boiled large eggs, sliced into thick, round slices

In a small bowl, combine the first 5 ingredients; mix well. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Place salad greens in a large bowl. Sprinkle with tomatoes, chicken and bacon; garnish with eggs. Drizzle with dressing.

Bananas in Red Stuff

Remember Shoney's Restaurant and the bananas in red stuff they served? This is a knock-off recipe of that good, summer treat. Adjust amounts to your desired amount you need to serve at one time.

4 to 6 medium bananas

1 container strawberry glaze, about ten ounces

Water, using the glaze container as the measure

Place glaze in medium mixing bowl. Fill empty glaze container with water and pour that in bowl as well. Mix with electric mixer until completely blended.

Slice bananas in thick slices into bowl. Pour glaze over and stir to coat.

Cover and place in refrigerator several hours to chill. Serve cold. Top servings with fresh whipped cream, if desired.

Parmesan Baked Pork Chops

These may be the best pork chops you will eat for a long time. So moist and tender and the flavors were amazing!

4 boneless pork chops, 1/2-inch thick

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup Parmesan cheese

1 cup Italian bread crumbs

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

On a plate combine the last 4 ingredients.

Rub the pork chops with olive oil and then dip (coat) each one in the cheese mixture. Press the mixture over the pork chops to make sure they are well covered in it.

Line a pan with tin foil and spray with cooking spray.

Place the pork chops on the pan and bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes.

Lasagna Stuffed Chicken

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

3/4 cup ricotta cheese

1 heaping teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt, for cheese mixture

2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper, to taste for seasoning chicken breasts

1/2 cup marinara sauce

In a medium bowl, place 1/2 cup of mozzarella, all of the ricotta, Italian seasoning, and salt. Stir until well blended and then set aside.

Place chicken on a cutting board and carefully slice 3/4 of the way through the side with a sharp knife. An easy way to do this is to hold the chicken breast down with the flat end of a spatula. Be careful not to cut all the way through as your goal is to create a pocket.

Heat about two tablespoons or so of olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.

Stuff cheese mixture into the pocket of each chicken breast. Season the chicken breasts with garlic powder, and salt and pepper.

Place chicken in heated skillet and allow to cook for about five minutes before flipping to the other side and cooking for another five minutes.

Remove from heat and spoon marinara sauce over each chicken breast. Sprinkle the remaining mozzarella cheese over the top of this.

Place in 450 oven for 10-15 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. If your skillet isn't oven safe, just transfer them to an 8x8-inch baking dish and place that in the oven instead.