This recipe column today is all over the place. Plenty of recipe variety. I guess this hot, steamy weather has gotten to me, and I just couldn't decide on a theme, so I just pulled a little bit of everything I could find that sounded good and interesting.Sometimes, that makes for the best recipe column, because it has a recipe from every dining course. Be sure to finish reading this online to enjoy all of the recipes.
Stay cool and enjoy this wide variety of recipes.
Place chicken breasts in gallon zipper seal bag. Juice lemon and pour juice in bag. Seal and place in the refrigerator for about an hour, turning every now and then.
Place 1/4 cup of butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat until melted.
Add chicken breasts (and juice in bag) and cook, flipping as needed, until browned and no longer pink in the center, about 20 minutes.
In a small bowl, stir together remaining butter (1/4 cup), mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, salt and basil until fully blended.
Remove cooked chicken from skillet and place on baking sheet. Spread cheese mixture evenly over tops of chicken.
Place in 350 oven for about 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted.
Serve with slices of fresh lemon, if desired.
If you aren't familiar with Za'atar seasoning, now would be a good time to do so. It is usually available in larger stores or online. Za'atar is generally made with ground dried thyme, oregano, marjoram or some combination thereof, mixed with toasted sesame seeds, and salt.
Break ends off asparagus. Arrange spears on small baking sheet. Squeeze 1/2 lemon over. Drizzle with olive oil and toss with hands to coat. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1 tablespoon Za-tar seasoning over.
Place in 400-degree oven for about 30 minutes, stirring once in between, until done to your liking. Squeeze remaining lemon over before serving.
Sometimes keeping things very simple is just as delicious as using unheard of or fancy ingredients. When squash is in abundance, I enjoy just keeping things simple and enjoying the vegetable without a lot of other ingredients that mask that wonderful flavor of summer.
Place butter or water in large skillet over medium-high heat. Slice vegetables and add to pan once butter is melted.
Cook over medium-high heat, stirring every few minutes, until veggies become translucent, eight to 10 minutes.
Do not overcook.
Remove to bowl or platter. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Add a small pat of butter, if desired. Serve warm.
Crustless tomato pie is a delicious and beautiful low-carb side dish -- perfect for brunch, lunch, or dinner.
Slice tomatoes and lay sliced on plates. Sprinkle lightly with salt and let sit 20 minutes.
Melt butter in small skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and saute until onions are soft (about eight minutes). Transfer to a medium-sized bowl.
Add cheese, eggs, herbs, and pepper to bowl. Stir to combine.
Drain water off of plates with tomatoes. With a paper towel, gently blot tomatoes to soak up excess moisture.
Arrange tomatoes in a single layer on a greased pie pan. Top with about 1/4 cup of the cheese mixture. Repeat until all ingredients have been used, finishing with a layer of tomatoes. Top this layer with a sprinkle of mozzarella cheese.
Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, or until edges are lightly browned.
For topping:
Place berries in bottom of pie plate and sprinkle with a teaspoon (or so) of sweetener. Set aside.
In medium bowl, place meal, sweetener, butter, cinnamon, and vanilla. Cut together with fork until a dough is formed. Cut or stir in pecans until well incorporated.
Using your fingers, pinch off bits of topping and place all over top of berries. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes or until lightly browned.
Serve with heavy cream poured over the top (in place of ice cream), if you like, or on it's own.
Note: Depending on the brand of sweetener you are using, adjust the amount to your desired level of sweetness.
Featuring all the fun fixings for a BLT chicken sandwich, this salad is so delicious. You can prep the ingredients ahead of time and just put it together at the last minute. Barbecue sauce in the dressing gives it unexpected flavor. Even picky eaters love this chicken BLT salad.
In a small bowl, combine the first 5 ingredients; mix well. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Place salad greens in a large bowl. Sprinkle with tomatoes, chicken and bacon; garnish with eggs. Drizzle with dressing.
Remember Shoney's Restaurant and the bananas in red stuff they served? This is a knock-off recipe of that good, summer treat. Adjust amounts to your desired amount you need to serve at one time.
Place glaze in medium mixing bowl. Fill empty glaze container with water and pour that in bowl as well. Mix with electric mixer until completely blended.
Slice bananas in thick slices into bowl. Pour glaze over and stir to coat.
Cover and place in refrigerator several hours to chill. Serve cold. Top servings with fresh whipped cream, if desired.
These may be the best pork chops you will eat for a long time. So moist and tender and the flavors were amazing!
On a plate combine the last 4 ingredients.
Rub the pork chops with olive oil and then dip (coat) each one in the cheese mixture. Press the mixture over the pork chops to make sure they are well covered in it.
Line a pan with tin foil and spray with cooking spray.
Place the pork chops on the pan and bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes.
In a medium bowl, place 1/2 cup of mozzarella, all of the ricotta, Italian seasoning, and salt. Stir until well blended and then set aside.
Place chicken on a cutting board and carefully slice 3/4 of the way through the side with a sharp knife. An easy way to do this is to hold the chicken breast down with the flat end of a spatula. Be careful not to cut all the way through as your goal is to create a pocket.
Heat about two tablespoons or so of olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.
Stuff cheese mixture into the pocket of each chicken breast. Season the chicken breasts with garlic powder, and salt and pepper.
Place chicken in heated skillet and allow to cook for about five minutes before flipping to the other side and cooking for another five minutes.
Remove from heat and spoon marinara sauce over each chicken breast. Sprinkle the remaining mozzarella cheese over the top of this.
Place in 450 oven for 10-15 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. If your skillet isn't oven safe, just transfer them to an 8x8-inch baking dish and place that in the oven instead.
This old fashioned, open-faced classic is irresistible! Melty flavors and the golden appearance make the sandwich a hit at luncheons for all ages, or you could serve it as part of a light dinner with a small mixed green salad. We used to make these years ago and cut into fourths to serve as appetizers at showers or parties.
Brush muffins with butter. Place on an ungreased baking sheet. Broil 3 inches from the heat for 3-5 minutes or until toasted.
In a small bowl, combine the cream cheese, mayonnaise, egg yolks, onion and seasonings. Fold in crab. Spread 3 tablespoons crab mixture over each muffin half.
Broil for 2-3 minutes or until tops are golden brown.
Freeze option: Cover and freeze uncooked crab-topped muffins in a single layer for up to 2 months. Place frozen muffins on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, then broil for 5 minutes or until tops are golden brown.
This chilled peach soup with cucumbers is an easy, but elegant first course that uses the best of your summer bounty.
Peel peaches and cut into small pieces (bite sized).
Peel and seed cucumbers and cut into small pieces.
Lightly crush mint leaves.
Place all ingredients in blender and process until smooth and creamy. Chill thoroughly.
Divide into small serving dishes and garnish with mint leaves, cucumber slices or curls, drops of thinned yogurt or peach slices/pieces.
There are a myriad of recipes just like this one, so don't hate if this isn't just like yours. This is just one variety of the many that are used. Enjoy the fresh peach harvest with whatever recipe you decide to use.
In a large bowl, gently toss peaches, 1/2 cup sugar and extract; set aside. Pour butter into a 2-quart baking dish.
In a small bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt and remaining sugar; stir in milk until smooth. Pour evenly over butter (do not stir). Top with peach mixture.
Bake at 350 degrees for 50-55 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly. Serve with ice cream if desired.
This recipe can be made anytime through the tomato growing season, but it is especially good right after the weather turns cold and frost is expected. Gather up the green tomatoes still on the vine and make this pie to enjoy until every tomato is gone for the season.
In a bowl, combine the sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt. Add tomatoes and vinegar; toss to coat.
Line a pie plate with bottom crust. Add filling; dot with butter. Roll out remaining pastry; make a lattice crust. Trim, seal and flute edges. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until tomatoes are tender. Cool on a wire rack to room temperature. Store in the refrigerator.
This trifle recipe is delicious using one of the two recipes I have included here. If you don't have time, or don't want to make the cake from scratch, a store bought lemon or vanilla pound cake would work just fine, but there really is an added benefit to making one of these two cakes for this particular trifle recipe. Of course, either of the two cake recipes make a great dessert served as-is, without making the trifle.
In a small saucepan over medium-high heat the granulated sugar and lemon juice together. Stir until the sugar is completely dissolved then set aside to cool.
In the bowl of a stand mixer whip together the Dream Whip (The box contains 2 envelopes, use both) and 2 cups of cold whole milk. Whip for 5 minutes or until soft peaks form.
Add both packages of lemon pudding and the remaining 1 cup of whole milk. Whip for 2-3 minutes until thickened.
To assemble, divide the cubed cake in half. Begin with a layer of cubed cake on the bottom of the trifle bowl. Brush with 1/2 of the lemon syrup. Add a layer of lemon cream and 1/2 of the whipped topping. Repeat with cake, brush with lemon syrup, lemon cream ending with whipped topping.
Sprinkle the top with grated white chocolate and garnish with lemon slice and fresh mint if desired.
Chill thoroughly for at least 4 hours prior to serving.
Notes: A bakery lemon or vanilla pound cake may be substituted, if desired.
For the creamy lemon glaze:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Generously butter and flour a 2-piece tube pan and set aside.
Sift together the flour, pudding mix, baking powder and salt, set aside.
In the mixing bowl of a stand mixer, beat together the sugar, melted butter, vegetable oil, lemon zest, lemon and vanilla extracts.
Lower the speed of the mixer and add the eggs one at a time beating well after each addition.
Begin to add the sifted dry ingredients alternately with the milk. Mix well.
After all of the ingredients have been added, increase the speed of the mixer and beat on medium speed for 1-2 minutes, stopping to scrape the bowl periodically. The batter will be thick and creamy.
Pour into the prepared tube pan. Bounce the cake pan on the counter a few times to remove any air bubbles and settle the batter.
Move the oven rack to the lower third of the oven. Bake for approximately 1 hour and 15-20 minutes.
Test the center with a toothpick and if it shows moist crumbs, remove from the oven.
Cool in the tube pan for 20 minutes then remove the outer ring from the pan and cool completely on a cooling rack.
To prepare the creamy lemon glaze: In a small mixing bowl, stir the heavy cream, lemon juice and lemon zest into the powdered sugar.
Mix until the powdered sugar is dissolved and there are no lumps. Add additional lemon juice, if needed to thin for drizzling.
Drizzle over the cooled cake.
Notes: Serving suggestions: Serve with vanilla bean ice cream, fresh whipped cream, lemon curd or vanilla pastry cream and assorted berries, such as raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries. We recommend checking the cake after it's been baking for 1 hour. Oven temperatures vary, and due to the combination of butter and oil, the top of this moist cake could over cook if not closely watched. After one hour, if the top is sufficiently browned, place a piece of aluminum foil on top to prevent over browning.
Glaze:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray 2 8-x4 1/2-x5-inch metal loaf pans with cooking spray. Set aside.
Sift together the all purpose flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda.
Using a stand or hand mixer, cream together the butter, granulated sugar, and vanilla. Beat until creamy then add the eggs one at a time. Beating well after each addition.
Reserve 1 1/2 tablespoon of lemon zest for the glaze adding the rest to the creamed butter and eggs.
Mix together 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice with 3/4 cup buttermilk. Add to the mixing bowl alternately with the sifted dry ingredients. Beat until fully combined and all of the dry ingredients are fully moistened.
Divide the batter between the 2 loaf pans. Bounce the pans to release air bubbles.
Bake for 35-40 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the center shows moist crumbs.
Cool in the pan then remove to a cooling rack to cool completely.
To make the glaze, mix together the powdered sugar, heavy cream, lemon zest and lemon juice until drizzling consistency. If needed, add additional cream 1 teaspoon at a time to thin.
Drizzle the loaf with glaze, sprinkle with 1/2 tablespoons zest, slice and serve.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
