A lion in my garage

I finally tackled some of my "honey-do" projects. Some I had put off for years. Those projects hung over my head like a great weight. I felt guilty for not getting them done and had no answer when they would be finished. I was frustrated. Though she would never show it, I knew my wife was frustrated, too. For some reason, in my mind, the energy it took to tackle just one of them was overwhelming.

Often, we look at what we need to do, what we want to do, maybe even what we dream of achieving, and we keep putting off those things because they are too big, too hard, and, quite frankly, too scary. The possibility of failing can drown any notion of even starting. So that wall that needs patching and a fresh coat of paint will be left undone for another day, month, maybe a year.

Proverb 22:13 speaks to anyone who is paralyzed by things that are unfounded and overwhelming by writing, "The lazy person claims, "There's a lion on the road! Yes, I'm sure there's a lion out there!"