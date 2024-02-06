A lion in my garage

I finally tackled some of my "honey-do" projects. Some I had put off for years. Those projects hung over my head like a great weight. I felt guilty for not getting them done and had no answer when they would be finished. I was frustrated. Though she would never show it, I knew my wife was frustrated, too. For some reason, in my mind, the energy it took to tackle just one of them was overwhelming.
Often, we look at what we need to do, what we want to do, maybe even what we dream of achieving, and we keep putting off those things because they are too big, too hard, and, quite frankly, too scary. The possibility of failing can drown any notion of even starting. So that wall that needs patching and a fresh coat of paint will be left undone for another day, month, maybe a year.
Proverb 22:13 speaks to anyone who is paralyzed by things that are unfounded and overwhelming by writing, "The lazy person claims, "There's a lion on the road! Yes, I'm sure there's a lion out there!"
The lazy person keeps putting off to tomorrow what they do not want to do today. Except for tomorrow never comes. When we do not act on what we know we need to, it affects our entire outlook and demeanor. We see ourselves as that person who failed. Again.
The source of our failure is often an unfounded and often uninvestigated fear. The possibility of danger is enough to keep you from facing what causes you to be afraid. You could fail when you go back to school at age forty. You could open the business of your dreams, and it flop. Baseless fears can trap you more than any lion. If you focus on the possibility of a lion, you will never venture into the streets.
Potential lions can become real lions. You can be one-hundred percent certain about something and be completely wrong. "I'm certain I'm not smart enough to take that job." "After all the years I've tried, I'm certain I cannot lose the weight." "That project is going to take too long and cost too much." The shadow of fear can cause you to abandon your dreams without attempting to achieve them.
There is no lion in the streets. There never was. No lion is stopping you either.
