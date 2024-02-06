A light: Elsie Gaden Sterling

Effective ... a light in the lighthouse for difficult times ... a loving mentor ... someone you wanted to make proud ... one who brought people together for the common good.

Born to William and Pauline "Pollie" (nee Slaughter) Temple, Elsie was born in 1912 in Nixburg, Coosa County, Alabama. A few years later, William and Pollie pulled up roots to journey north and try out life in Cape Girardeau. It was a tough life for a landless, Southern,Black farmer. His brother John preceded him to the city, and the large quarry (Edward Hely Crushed Stone Co.) promised steady work. With seasonal opportunities as hired farmhands, the brothers eked out a humble living and raised their families.

Father William entered a 99-year land lease agreement with Aquamsi Land Co. for a lot on Pecan Street in Smelterville ($5/year plus annual property taxes). With money saved, he built a house and thus began the Temples' positive influence in the neighborhood.

Dedicated Baptists, the Temples were among the founding members of the congregation that would become New Bethel Missionary Church. William was deacon; Pollie led many women's missions aid groups; the four Temple sisters' musical harmony blessed many gatherings with duets, trios and choirs. Undoubtedly, Elsie honed her leadership gifts and people skills in the church environment. She was good at it. Much of New Bethel's earliest church history is recorded by way of newspaper articles, submitted by "Elsie Temple, Reporter". From August 1929 onward, Elsie's articles in the St. Louis Argus newspaper effectively doubled Cape Girardeau's Black community news, with coverage of both uptown and southside news.