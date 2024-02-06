A life worth living

It wasn't an easy life. Some had cattle so they could make a little money off the cattle. Most tried to farm the Sandhills and raise corn or other grains. It kind of worked but was only marginally successful. Grandpa was a mason so he'd build chimneys or cellars or stucco something. But life was difficult.

Most left a life that was difficult at best to travel to the United States. Many left behind their family and friends and journeyed to the U.S. where they virtually were alone. They faced a hard life here but when you have virtually nothing even a hard life has promise.

The mountain men who traveled and explored and trapped the U.S. before it was settled had a hard life but at the same time there was a sense of adventure. It wasn't like they were forced to hunt and trap and travel but they chose to. There was a sense of freedom with no boss or clocks or a daily grind. Most could guess the season of the year by how the weather was acting. No one to oversee their lives but themselves. There was no dress code. If I had to put one thing that stood out for them it was the freedom the lifestyle offered. But along with the freedom there was also the allure of rich thick beaver pelts or other hides or sights to see.

I think it was the same for the immigrants who settled this country. They came here to be free from regulations and oversight and such. They wanted a life of promise where they could maybe get ahead and their family would be blessed. Many probably dreamed of wealth and a life of luxury and wealth and being waited on. I forget how it was put in the one Wyatt Earp movie but she wanted a life of "room service" I believe.

The one thing that stands out to me about the mountain men and the settlers was their sense of community and being neighbors. For the mountain men they held rendezvouses every so often where they could sell their hides and party and just let loose with like-minded individuals. For the settlers they had community dances or meals or church services. For some getting to these events took hours. People where I grew up in the ranching country in Nebraska had rodeos where men tried to ride the unbroken horses. Some held turkey shoots where their skills with their black powder squirrel rifles was challenged.

I don't know where we are headed today. It concerns me that so many are wanting the easy way with little if any sacrifice or work. The "hard life" seemed to build character and that don't give up attitude. It also seemed like it also developed a proud generation that didn't want hand outs. A hand up or a little help was OK but one didn't take a hand out.

We watched our grandson along with the class of 2018 graduate from high school recently and I was struck by the promise of a new generation. Some of us old timers are going to hand the reins to them. I believe we will be OK.