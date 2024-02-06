A lentil loaf for the vegan

By Susan McClanahan
A local reader, Cheryl Mothes, sent in a couple of vegan recipes to share with you today. A vegan lifestyle is a discipline and way of life many people enjoy. Maybe after tasting these recipes and working them into your weekly meal plan, you might choose to add vegan dishes more often as time goes by.
Thank you, Cheryl, for sending in this week's recipes.
This lentil walnut loaf is so delicious, you'll find it hard to resist. Raved about by readers, husbands, children and recipe testers alike, many claim it's better than traditional meatloaf. The beauty of creating a lentil loaf (as opposed to a meatloaf) is that you can taste the mixture as you go without having to worry about the raw meat. This results in a perfectly-seasoned loaf, and trust me, the batter tastes so good!
Lentil loaves can be temperamental, so it's best to follow the directions exactly as written as I've tested this multiple ways. Even minor changes to this recipe can result in a loaf that doesn't stick together as well. I love to serve this loaf with my stunning Cauliflower Carrot Mash, applesauce and/or steamed broccoli or greens.
For the Lentil-Walnut Loaf:
For the Balsamic-Apple Glaze:
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan, and then line it with a piece of parchment paper cut to fit the length of the pan.
If using canned lentils, rinse and drain them in a colander. If using lentils cooked from scratch, follow the directions in the note below. After draining, add them into a very large bowl and mash the lentils with a potato masher. The goal is to create a lentil paste while still leaving about 1/3 of the lentils intact.
Spread the chopped walnuts onto the baking sheet. Toast the nuts for 8 to 12 minutes until fragrant and lightly golden. Set aside to cool. Increase the oven heat to 350 degrees.
Add the oil into a large skillet, and increase the heat to medium. Stir in the onion and garlic and season with a pinch or two of salt. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes until the onion softens. Stir in the celery and carrot, and continue cooking for another few minutes.
Finally, stir in the grated apple, dried cranberries (or raisins), thyme, oregano, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and black pepper. Cook for a couple minutes longer.
Into the bowl with the mashed lentils, stir in the walnuts, ground flax, oat flour, and bread crumbs until combined. Stir in all of the veggie mixture until combined. Add the red pepper flakes, if using. Taste and add more salt, maybe another 1/2 teaspoon. If the mixture seems dry, add a tablespoon or two of water and mix again.
Press all of the lentil loaf mixture into the prepared loaf pan. Pack it down as firmly as you can as this will help it hold together after cooling.
In a small bowl, whisk together the ketchup, applesauce, vinegar, and maple syrup until combined. Using a pastry brush (or simply a spoon), spread all of the glaze over top of the lentil loaf.
Bake the lentil loaf, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes until the edges start to darken and the loaf is semi-firm to the touch. Place the loaf pan directly onto a cooling rack for 15 minutes. Then, slide a knife around the ends to loosen, and carefully lift out the loaf (using the parchment paper as "handles") and place it directly onto the cooling rack for another 30 minutes.
After cooling, carefully slice the loaf into slabs. Serve immediately. The loaf will continue to firm up as it cools. Some crumbling is normal if sliced while warm.
Tips: If you'd like to make lentils from scratch, swap the two cans of lentils for 1 cup of uncooked lentils. Add the lentils into a pot and cover with water. Bring to a low boil over high heat, reduce the heat to medium-high, and then simmer the lentils uncovered for 20 to 30 minutes until tender. Drain well.
The recipe packs in around 20 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber per adult-size serving, depending on which kind of pasta you use, not to mention healthy fats from the hemp hearts.
For the pasta:
Optional add-ins:
Add water into a large pot and bring to a boil over high heat. While you are waiting for it to boil, gather the rest of the ingredients. Once boiling, reduce the heat to medium, add the pasta, and stir with a wooden spoon. Cook the pasta according to the package directions, stirring every now and then to prevent the pasta from sticking.
Drain the cooked pasta well and place it back into the pot. Stir in the marinara, hummus and hemp hearts until combined. Taste and add a bit of salt or other mix-ins if desired.
Heat over low until warmed throughout.
Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for a couple days. To reheat, add the pasta into a pot along with a bit of extra marinara sauce (this adds moisture back) and stir to combine. Heat over medium-low heat until warmed throughout.
Tips: You can use whole-grain kamut pasta or a bit of red lentil pasta for a protein boost. Feel free to use any kind of pasta you and your family enjoy.
You can also steam or boil carrots (or cauliflower) and then puree them until smooth. Then I stir the pureed veggies directly into the pasta. It's an easy way to add even more nutrition without impacting the flavor too much.
Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.
