A lentil loaf for the vegan

By Susan McClanahan

A local reader, Cheryl Mothes, sent in a couple of vegan recipes to share with you today. A vegan lifestyle is a discipline and way of life many people enjoy. Maybe after tasting these recipes and working them into your weekly meal plan, you might choose to add vegan dishes more often as time goes by.

Thank you, Cheryl, for sending in this week's recipes.

Ultimate Lentil Walnut Loaf

This lentil walnut loaf is so delicious, you'll find it hard to resist. Raved about by readers, husbands, children and recipe testers alike, many claim it's better than traditional meatloaf. The beauty of creating a lentil loaf (as opposed to a meatloaf) is that you can taste the mixture as you go without having to worry about the raw meat. This results in a perfectly-seasoned loaf, and trust me, the batter tastes so good!

Lentil loaves can be temperamental, so it's best to follow the directions exactly as written as I've tested this multiple ways. Even minor changes to this recipe can result in a loaf that doesn't stick together as well. I love to serve this loaf with my stunning Cauliflower Carrot Mash, applesauce and/or steamed broccoli or greens.

For the Lentil-Walnut Loaf:

2 cans (14 ounces each) of lentils, drained and rinsed

1 cup walnuts, finely chopped

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups finely chopped sweet onion

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup finely chopped celery

1 cup grated carrot

1/3 cup peeled and grated sweet apple

1/3 cup dried cranberries (chopped) or raisins

2 teaspoons fresh thyme (or 1 teaspoon dried thyme)

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Fine sea salt, to taste (about 1 teaspoon)

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons ground flax

1/2 cup oat flour

1/2 cup spelt bread crumbs (or bread crumbs of choice)

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

For the Balsamic-Apple Glaze:

1/4 cup ketchup or just use canned tomatoes

2 tablespoons unsweetened applesauce or apple butter

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan, and then line it with a piece of parchment paper cut to fit the length of the pan.

If using canned lentils, rinse and drain them in a colander. If using lentils cooked from scratch, follow the directions in the note below. After draining, add them into a very large bowl and mash the lentils with a potato masher. The goal is to create a lentil paste while still leaving about 1/3 of the lentils intact.

Spread the chopped walnuts onto the baking sheet. Toast the nuts for 8 to 12 minutes until fragrant and lightly golden. Set aside to cool. Increase the oven heat to 350 degrees.

Add the oil into a large skillet, and increase the heat to medium. Stir in the onion and garlic and season with a pinch or two of salt. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes until the onion softens. Stir in the celery and carrot, and continue cooking for another few minutes.

Finally, stir in the grated apple, dried cranberries (or raisins), thyme, oregano, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and black pepper. Cook for a couple minutes longer.

Into the bowl with the mashed lentils, stir in the walnuts, ground flax, oat flour, and bread crumbs until combined. Stir in all of the veggie mixture until combined. Add the red pepper flakes, if using. Taste and add more salt, maybe another 1/2 teaspoon. If the mixture seems dry, add a tablespoon or two of water and mix again.

Press all of the lentil loaf mixture into the prepared loaf pan. Pack it down as firmly as you can as this will help it hold together after cooling.