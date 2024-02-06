A legacy of service

The Cape Girardeau County Historical Society has come into possession of some military memorabilia thanks to a man who was an avid collector of all things military. Robert "Red" Clifton (1930-2020) was a person who dedicated his life to the service of others.

According to his obituary, at the age of 18 he joined the Naval Reserve. One year later, in 1949, he enlisted in the Missouri National Guard, retiring after 30 years at the rank of sergeant first class in 1980. In 1957 Red became a patrolman with the Jackson Police Department and in 1974 became chief of police. He remained in that position until his retirement in 1990, completing 33 years of service to the city of Jackson.

His commitment to the service of this state and the city of Jackson didn't end with the police department. He belonged to New McKendree United Methodist Church and the Jackson Optimist Club, serving as president in the 1980s. Other memberships included the Elks Lodge, the Jackson Lions Club and the SEMO Military Jeep Club.

While the most important thing to Red was family -- his wife, Joyce Ann Lindsay, whom he married in 1950, and his four children, Penny, Joana, Julie and Joe -- he also had a love for the military. He and his wife, Joyce, traveled the country collecting military items. He had a small antique and collectible shop where he not only displayed those items, but some of the many military items he collected over the years.