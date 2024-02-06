A La Carte Catering brings a new dining experience to Jackson

I found their contact information, placed my order, and hit the road. When I arrived, my pizza was ready but I was not leaving without finding out a little more about Chef Cody's new business, and he was nice enough spare a few minutes to answer my questions. Chef Cody mentioned that he has worked in the food industry for 10 years (since he was 14 years old) and was excited about becoming an entrepreneur working alongside his cousin, Randy Fornkohl. Chef Cody teaches cooking classes for adults and children while Randy focuses on the meal prep side of the business. The A La Carte menu changes regularly enough to keep things interesting, so following them on social media is a must if you want to stay in the know. We chatted a little more but one moment stuck out in my mind for the rest of the day. Chef Cody said he felt blessed by the interest and support of his new endeavor. Blessed.

A La Cart Catering logo. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Chef Cody returned to the kitchen and I decided I would have a seat and try my pizza right then and there. I opened the box and found exactly what I was looking for. It was all about the bread. The crust had the thin yet fluffy crispness that almost makes you forget about the rest of the pizza. Almost. The sauce was robust. I want to say more, but it was all about that crust. The more I mulled over the wrench thrown into my food writing plans the more I came to terms with how I really felt: I felt blessed. Things have a way of working out exactly the way they are supposed to. I was where I was meant to be: in that moment with that pizza (a bit of romance just in time for Valentine's Day).

Then, I had a light bulb moment. I could take a cooking class. Maybe Chef Cody could teach me how to make that pizza crust on my own once and for all. This was like divine intervention. I would write more, but I need to go register and reserve my spot before you all beat me to it.

A La Carte Catering is located at 1815 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. You can find them on Facebook, Instagram, or reach them by phone at (573) 225-8845 for more information.