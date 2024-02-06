All sections
FeaturesFebruary 1, 2020

A jewel of nature

In recent years I have been taking closer notice of mushrooms I come across in the woods. Different kinds appear from season to season, much like individual kinds of wildflowers have their favored season. The mushroom I show you here is a rare one for me. And gauging from the very limited information I was able to find on it, it must be fairly uncommon. A mushroom expert at Missouri Mycology Society assured me it is named panus lecumti...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

In recent years I have been taking closer notice of mushrooms I come across in the woods. Different kinds appear from season to season, much like individual kinds of wildflowers have their favored season.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The mushroom I show you here is a rare one for me. And gauging from the very limited information I was able to find on it, it must be fairly uncommon. A mushroom expert at Missouri Mycology Society assured me it is named panus lecumti.

I found this mushroom growing all alone on the top side of a dead hickory log on Dec. 29, 2019. It looked like a tiny, 3-inch tall chalice with a fuzzy rim.

image
