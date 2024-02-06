A hummingbird favorite

The Columbine plant is toxic to animals, and deer will not eat it. Usually a single plant will grow about 2 feet tall, but it can be taller. It can be found growing in shade or semi-shade in forested areas or glades. I have found Columbine plants hanging from cracks in limestone cliffs, where many other plants can't grow.

Now is the time of year to look for the unusual and beautiful Columbine. It will bloom into May. Early arriving hummingbirds utilize this flower, as do bumblebees. The flowers themselves are about 1 1/2 inches long.