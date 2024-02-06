All sections
featuresApril 24, 2021
A hummingbird favorite
This is a wildflower called Columbine. Its flower is said to resemble an eagle's claw, but I think it resembles a jester's cap. The Columbine plant is toxic to animals, and deer will not eat it. Usually a single plant will grow about 2 feet tall, but it can be taller. It can be found growing in shade or semi-shade in forested areas or glades. I have found Columbine plants hanging from cracks in limestone cliffs, where many other plants can't grow...
Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

This is a wildflower called Columbine. Its flower is said to resemble an eagle's claw, but I think it resembles a jester's cap.

The Columbine plant is toxic to animals, and deer will not eat it. Usually a single plant will grow about 2 feet tall, but it can be taller. It can be found growing in shade or semi-shade in forested areas or glades. I have found Columbine plants hanging from cracks in limestone cliffs, where many other plants can't grow.

Now is the time of year to look for the unusual and beautiful Columbine. It will bloom into May. Early arriving hummingbirds utilize this flower, as do bumblebees. The flowers themselves are about 1 1/2 inches long.

Column
