A hot mess: Panelists weigh in on wings, get a little saucy

Nick Johnston

Nick like wing-y (insert Tommy Boy reference) Wings are cool. They can be prepared and finished in a variety of ways; they taste awesome, and are fun to eat. Heck, my wife and I had wings on our first date! Since moving here, our favorite place for wings is Wings Etc. in Cape Girardeau. Their wings are larger than others we've tried and they fry them until crispy, which is how we prefer wings to be cooked. Also, they have a good selection of sauces from sweet and mild to bold and spicy. I like to get "TNT" and "Gar-Licky-Parm." Happy eating!

Jessica Medlock

I wanted to pick a wing place that wasn't a chain restaurant in Cape Girardeau, although I do love "that place!" TJ's Burgers, Wings & Pizza in Fruitland really exceeded my expectations. I'm not a traditional wing person (too messy and a lot of work), so I warn you that I do order boneless. So I ordered boneless garlic Parmesan wings, extra crispy. My wings were golden brown and had just enough sauce. The pieces of chicken were all great cuts of meat and I couldn't stop eating them. When I compared them to "other places," I knew I would be ordering from TJ's Burgers, Wings & Pizza again in the near future.

Rebecca LaClair

My favorite place to get wings is TJ's Burgers, Wings & Pizza in Fruitland. It is conveniently located closer to my house than Cape Girardeau, and the wings are at least as good as any I've gotten in town. I tried the ones with BBQ sauce, and man, they use an excellent sauce. The wings were meaty, juicy and perfectly cooked. One of the joys of eating wings is the mess, and these didn't disappoint. With several sauce choices and good quality wings, you'll find something you like.

Matt Glenn

Wings used to be the garbage part of a chicken. Food providers couldn't give them away for free at one time. Then some bozo from New York slathered buttered hot sauce and now I gotta pay 10 bucks for a dozen garbage chicken parts! I've been to a few places to check things out and I wasn't blown away. And I definitely don't want to name "That Place" because it's too easy of a cop out. So after doing some personal reflection I had an epiphany. It came with sudden awe and then immediate shame and guilt. I realize I have a secret chicken wing fascination and you people are going to hate me for it. I know I'm going to catch flack for it but dagnabbit it's 2018, a time for stepping up and stepping forward.