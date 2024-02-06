A hospital and the creation of a national cemetery

I always think of May as the start of summer and a time for remembering our veterans and their sacrifice on Memorial Day. Mound City, Illinois, had a hospital during the Civil War that led to the creation of a National Cemetery. In 1860, the town had a population of 898, peaking in 1910 at 2,837. The population has declined to its current number of 502. Yet, this small town has so much Civil War history, I continue to find something new. I owe a huge debt to Richard Kuenneke, member of Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission, who continues to supply me with Civil War information about Mound City and its contribution to the Union effort.

In 1974, an attempt was made to create a historic district in Mound City, but failed. In 1976, the state planned to buy the old hospital building for $30,000, when an arsonist burned the abandoned building. If the National Register nomination had gone through or the purchase by the state had been made, the town would probably look much different today. The persistence of the preservation commission has helped preserve this important history.

The Union hospital complex was created in 1861 by combining a foundry and hotel to handle 1,500 wounded soldiers. The hospital complex was a three-story brick building built in an L-shape. In April 1862, the USS Mound City captured the Confederate steamer Red Rover and converted it to a floating hospital to serve the naval hospital. As many as 2,000 soldiers were brought there after the battle of Shiloh in April 1862. Sisters, not nuns, from the Holy Cross Congregation, not Order, came to the hospital to assist and train nurses. The previous statement is a correction of misused terms I used in an earlier article, when I referred to the women as nuns.