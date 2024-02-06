All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresJune 27, 2020
A heart design on his nose!
The face you are looking at belongs to a male red ear slider. The red ear slider is a water turtle native to North America. It is probably the most prevalent water turtle in Southeast Missouri. It can be found almost anywhere there is water -- rivers, streams, lakes, swamps and farm ponds...
Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

The face you are looking at belongs to a male red ear slider. The red ear slider is a water turtle native to North America. It is probably the most prevalent water turtle in Southeast Missouri. It can be found almost anywhere there is water -- rivers, streams, lakes, swamps and farm ponds.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The adult female red ear slider is normally at least three times the weight of its male counterpart. Red ear sliders love to bask on logs sticking out of the water. They are the turtle most often seen basking in the sun. Sometimes the log will be covered with several red ear sliders. When frightened, they will suddenly turn loose of the log and drop into the water.

From a distance it is hard to see the beautiful yellow and green design on the skin of this turtle, but as you can see here this is a very beautiful animal. I found this one at a farm pond.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy