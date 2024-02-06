A happy birthday banquet for husband Scott

Happy birthday to my husband, Scott. Today we celebrate his special day by cooking at home and enjoying a nice evening together.

I know Scott better than the back of my own hand and can easily choose recipes that I know he will enjoy. Usually that will involve some kind of grilled meat, simple side dishes and then something chocolate for dessert. Today I have chosen a few recipes that I think he would enjoy. Some of them I will be making for him for his birthday and others in the days to come.

Happy birthday, honey, and may God bless you with many, many more.

Marinade for Grilled Meats (Pork Chops)

This marinade recipe can be used for many different meats, but I'm using it with pork chops today.

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons white wine

Zest of one lemon

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1-1/2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 sprig fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

Place all ingredients except pork chops in a jar with a secure top. Shake until well blended.

Pour over meat, cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Turn meat occasionally to coat. Meat can also be placed in a plastic bag and placed in refrigerator.

Heat grill to medium high heat. Take pork chops from marinade and place on grill and cook until the pork chop releases from the grill, about four minutes. Flip and cook on the other side for another three minutes.

Herb Marinated Grilled Pork Tenderloin

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup olive oil

3 garlic cloves, smashed

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

3 to 4 sprigs fresh thyme

2 to 3 sprigs fresh oregano

2 pork tenderloins, about 1 to 1-1/2 pounds each

Mix first 6 ingredients together in a small bowl.

Place pork tenderloin and herb sprigs in a zip top bag. Pour marinade over meat. Seal bag and place in refrigerator to marinate for 1 hour.

30 minutes prior to grilling, remove tenderloin from refrigerator and place on counter to gently warm up.

Heat grill to medium high heat. Place tenderloin on grill. Cook for five minutes on first side until grill marks appear. Turn tenderloins and cook for five minutes. Continue turning so that each side of the tenderloins are grilled. Cook tenderloins a total of about 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 140 degrees.

Remove from heat, tent with foil and let rest for 10 minutes. Slice and serve with juices.

Grilled Flank Steak

1 two to three pound flank steak

1/2 cup of red wine

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon dried Italian herb blend

2 tablespoons honey

Place steak in a zip top bag.

Mix remaining ingredients in a small bowl. Pour marinade over steak, seal bag and place in refrigerator for 3 to 5 hours.

Remove steak from fridge and let come to room temperature for 30 minutes.

Heat grill to high - 500 degrees.

Remove flank steak from marinade and pat dry with paper towels.

Grill on high heat for 4 to 5 minutes on first side. Flip steak and grill for 2 minutes.

Place steak on cutting board, tent with foil and let rest for 8 to 10 minutes.

Slice meat against the grain and serve.

Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Skewers

Marinade:

1/2 cup olive or vegetable oil

1/2 cup low sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup rice wine or white wine vinegar

1/4 cup honey

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon salt

2 cloves minced garlic

2 to 3 drops of toasted sesame seed oil, optional

For Skewers:

3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into approximately 2-inch chunks

1 whole fresh pineapple, cut into 2-inch chunks

Mix together marinade ingredients in a small bowl. Place chicken chunks in a gallon size zip top bag. Add marinade, reserving 1/4 cup. Place in refrigerator for approximately 1 hour.

If using wooden skewers, soak in water placed in a shallow dish for 30 minutes.

Skewer chicken then pineapple chunk onto skewers and set aside. Heat grill to medium high heat. Rub grill grate with vegetable oil or spray with grill cooking spray.

Place chicken skewers on grill and cook for approximately 10 minutes. Brush on reserved marinade and turn skewers. Brush on any remaining marinade and continue to cook until chicken is done.

Remove from heat and serve.

Sheet Pan Ranch Chicken Thighs

8 chicken thighs, bone in/skin on

3 tablespoons dry ranch mix powder

1 tablespoon Montreal Steak Seasoning

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 red onion, quartered

Add chicken, ranch dressing mix, Montreal seasoning and red pepper flakes to a large zip top bag. Gently mix together making sure chicken is coated with ingredients.

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Drizzle olive oil on to a sheet pan. Place chicken skin side down on pan. Add onion around chicken. Place in oven and cook for 30 minutes. Flip chicken and continue to cook until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees about 10 more minutes. Turn oven to broil and cook until chicken skin is slightly charred, approximately 2 minutes.

Remove from oven and let rest for 5 minutes.

Notes: If prepping ahead, store chicken in refrigerator until ready to cook.

Perfect Lemon Roasted Chicken

1 (4 to 5 pound) chicken, whole

Olive oil

1-1/2 tablespoons Montreal steak seasoning

2 lemons, cut into quarters

1 small onion, cut into quarters

4 to 5 peeled garlic cloves

Remove chicken from packaging and place in cast iron skillet. Put skillet with chicken (uncovered) in refrigerator for 1 hour. Take chicken from refrigerator and place on counter for 15 minutes.

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

Place 2 lemon pieces along with 1 onion quarter in cavity of chicken. Scatter remaining onion, lemons and garlic around pan. Drizzle chicken, onion and lemons with olive oil. Sprinkle with seasoning.

Place chicken in oven and roast for 20 minutes. Turn down heat to 400 degrees and continue to cook for 60 minutes. Check temperature by inserting an instant read thermometer into thigh, until it reads 155-160 when done. Remove chicken from oven and tent with foil. Let rest for 10 minutes

Slice chicken and serve with drippings along with onions and lemon.

Favorite Vinaigrette Salad Dressing

1/4 cup good vinegar, Champagne, sherry or balsamic is fine

2/3 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 clove garlic, finely minced or 2 teaspoons minced shallots

2 teaspoons honey

3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

In a medium bowl, add vinegar, salt, mustard, honey and garlic and let sit for 5 minutes.

Whisk ingredients until blended.

Slowly add the oil in a stream while whisking until an emulsion forms; color of vinaigrette will change to a golden yellow.

Taste and adjust seasoning including the oil and vinegar.

Notes: Can be kept in the refrigerator for a few days - always bring to room temperature before using. This dressing can be made by whisking, which provides a very smooth emulsion. You can also add the ingredients into a jar and shake to blend the flavors. This will give you a dressing that is not as smooth but still very, very good.

Deviled Egg Dip