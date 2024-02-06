A guide to all the new condiments lining grocery shelves this year

Sauces, dressings, salsas, mustards, honeys, international ingredients: The selection of condiments at grocery stores has expanded dramatically in recent years.

Some are hardly new, except to those unfamiliar with certain cuisines. Others are contemporary twists on classic products, or hybrids.

Here's an assortment of condiments that have nestled themselves happily into my pantry. (This list is just the tippiest tip of the iceberg.)

Honey

Available in many varieties, usually reflecting the bees' food source. A little honey in a glaze for fish, in a salad dressing or over a piece of cheese on a crostini is a simple way to add a bump of sweetness with a slightly earthy taste. Some brands to consider are Savanah Bee Honey, which works with beekeepers around the world and makes tons of flavors, and Mike's Hot Honey, which is infused with Brazilian chilies.

Pesto

A paste often made from basil, garlic, Parmesan, pine nuts and olive oil, though there are many variations. Barilla makes a good commercial bottled pesto; Buitoni makes one that you can find in the refrigerated section at the market; and Melissa's makes a sun-dried tomato version. For a simple dinner that will transport you to Italy, toss some pesto with hot pasta and a splash of olive oil, or make a speedy, company-worthy appetizer by spreading some pesto on baguette slices with cream cheese or another soft cheese. It's also amazing worked into garlic bread.

Tapenades

Spreads made from olives -- black, green or otherwise -- tapenades can be smooth or chunky. They can be olive-centric, or feature add-ins and other flavors. Dollop them over roasted vegetables or roasted chicken thighs, or spread on sandwiches. Divina makes a line of punchy tapenades with Greek olives, and McEvoy Ranch makes a robust assortment as well, such as Black Olive Tapenade, Olive and Roasted Pepper Tapenade, Artichoke and Olive Tapenade, and Spicy Green Olive Tapenade.