A guide to all the new condiments lining grocery shelves this year

Sauces, dressings, salsas, mustards, honeys, international ingredients: The selection of condiments at grocery stores has expanded dramatically in recent years.
Some are hardly new, except to those unfamiliar with certain cuisines. Others are contemporary twists on classic products, or hybrids.
Here's an assortment of condiments that have nestled themselves happily into my pantry. (This list is just the tippiest tip of the iceberg.)
Available in many varieties, usually reflecting the bees' food source. A little honey in a glaze for fish, in a salad dressing or over a piece of cheese on a crostini is a simple way to add a bump of sweetness with a slightly earthy taste. Some brands to consider are Savanah Bee Honey, which works with beekeepers around the world and makes tons of flavors, and Mike's Hot Honey, which is infused with Brazilian chilies.
A paste often made from basil, garlic, Parmesan, pine nuts and olive oil, though there are many variations. Barilla makes a good commercial bottled pesto; Buitoni makes one that you can find in the refrigerated section at the market; and Melissa's makes a sun-dried tomato version. For a simple dinner that will transport you to Italy, toss some pesto with hot pasta and a splash of olive oil, or make a speedy, company-worthy appetizer by spreading some pesto on baguette slices with cream cheese or another soft cheese. It's also amazing worked into garlic bread.
Spreads made from olives -- black, green or otherwise -- tapenades can be smooth or chunky. They can be olive-centric, or feature add-ins and other flavors. Dollop them over roasted vegetables or roasted chicken thighs, or spread on sandwiches. Divina makes a line of punchy tapenades with Greek olives, and McEvoy Ranch makes a robust assortment as well, such as Black Olive Tapenade, Olive and Roasted Pepper Tapenade, Artichoke and Olive Tapenade, and Spicy Green Olive Tapenade.
If you've only thought about jams, jellies and preserves for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or to top a slice of toast, then you'll have fun exploring this part of the condiment world. Some preserves are just fruit-based, but others are enhanced with herbs or other seasonings. They can be used to glaze roasts, or turn a turkey, pork or grilled cheese sandwich into something amazing. Preserves are a perfect companion to cheeses and cured meats. Try Devina Sour Cherry or Kalamata Fig Spread with Almonds; Fisher & Weiser Old-Fashioned Peach preserves; or Bon Maman's wide line of options. Check out your farmers market or neighborhood specialty store for local or artisanal options.
Among my top five condiments of all times, Dijon is widely available. It's mustard made with white wine, in the style of Dijon, France, and adds a sophisticated sharpness to salad dressings, marinades, sauces, potato salads, etc. Maille has a load of varieties, and Grey Poupon is also easy to find.
At its simplest, this nutty chocolate spread can turn a piece of toast into a sweet breakfast or snack. Yes, Nutella, but there are also artisanal versions such as Italian Nocciolata, which has a dairy-free version, and a reduced-sugar white hazelnut (bianca) variety. Try it on scones, as a filling for a layer cake, or spread on slices of apples or pears.
Brown butter is simply butter that has been toasted until it turns slightly brown. Use it like butter or ghee, spread on bread, to make pancakes or popcorn, to anchor a sauce and to bake. It adds a toasty, almost caramelized flavor to whatever it touches. Black & Bolyard makes a lovely grass-fed line of these in flavors such as Bay Leaf and Black Sage Honey.
A Moroccan or North African hot chili pepper sauce made with bell peppers, garlic and vinegar. It works as a hot sauce in whatever you're making, such as soups, stews or chilis. Blend it into sour cream for a dip, spread it on a sandwich, stir it into scrambled eggs, blend it into mashed potatoes or other vegetable purees, add it to sauces, and drizzle it over slices of meat or poultry. Shuk makes some great harissas including fiery and preserved lemon versions. Mina is another readily available brand, and has a green pepper version.
