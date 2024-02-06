"To Protect and Serve."

It's a motto police departments have adopted around the country.

And it may just be the reason why German shepherds are such a perfect fit for law enforcement.

"The German shepherd is what we usually get, because they're so bred ... I mean, God made them specifically for police work," said Sgt. Bryan Blanner, one of two K-9 handlers with the Cape Girardeau Police department. "They're made for that."

Blanner has been the handler of K-9 Schupo for more than five years, and has seen the dog's value in a multitude of settings, from sniffing out narcotics, to tracking suspects on the run, to searching for missing children and being an ambassador to the public.

Sgt. Bryan Blanner pets K-9 officer Schupo outside the River Campus Monday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

With the retirement of K-9 Reno this spring, Schupo is the longest tenured dog and will retire this fall in a canine division that is in the biggest transition since its launch in 1991.

At this time next year, the canine division will be at its largest ever, with an around-the-clock presence. It'll be the result of an aggressive fundraising campaign to purchase four dogs, including one fundraiser called Sounds for Hounds, a concert to be held Saturday in the Bedell Performance Hall at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.

"We've been beyond fortunate with how we've gotten support for the K-9 division," Blanner said. "We had a lofty goal of raising $60,000, because that would actually outfit the department with four dogs, one for every single platoon."

The concert, which will feature the Jerry Ford Orchestra & Friends, Dr. Andrew Moore, Mike Renick, Steve Schaffner, Tina Trickey, Brodrick Twiggs and Bruce Zimmerman, appears to be the final push needed to achieve that goal.

The "Pay for the Pups" campaign kicked off in January with a dog wash performed by police officers in uniform at Mississippi Mutts. It was a successful launch for a drive that has pulled in contributions from citizens, community organizations and businesses.

K-9 officer Dallas outside of the Southeast Missouri State River Campus Monday, July 17, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"It's been great," Blanner said. "A little girl actually went around her neighborhood and was just collecting money just to help us out, raised like $200 just from her neighborhood. So we've had not only businesses, we actually had citizens stepping up and really showing support for the department, especially the canine division."

The funds already have allowed for the purchase and training of K-9 Dallas, who began street duty in mid-June. Dallas' handler is Officer Eric Steiner, who also underwent eight weeks of training with Dallas.

"It's been an incredible experience," Steiner said. "I'm not from Cape Girardeau. I'm from the St. Louis area, but one of the reason I stuck around down here was just, the community is so tight-knit, and the support we've gotten for our police department and for the expansion of our program just reaffirms the choice I made to stay down here."

Steiner, who has been with the Cape PD for three years, said Dallas already has detected narcotics on one car search. Depending on the scenario, Dallas and Schupo are alternatives for dealing with situations beyond tasers, mace and guns.

"The dogs give us another tool in our belt to do our job effectively," Steiner said.

K-9 officer Schupo holds in his mouth a training sleeve after giving a demonstration outside of the Southeast Missouri State River Campus Monday, July 17, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Currently, Blanner and Steiner have been rotating shifts and on call when not on duty, and training is ongoing for both police officers and dogs.

"Yeah, he's coming into his own," Blanner said about Dallas, who was imported from Slovakia. "He impresses me every training period, and his handler is really acclimating himself to not only becoming a great police officer, but a great handler. I see big things for them."