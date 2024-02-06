A green Christmas

Byk Paul Schnare

People seem to be focused on decorating their homes at this time of the year to celebrate Christmas. One category of items they are using is natural Christmas greens in the form of swags, wreaths, garlands and real trees.

I can remember when I was a kid, my parents would always go to the local Christmas-tree lot right after Thanksgiving, pick out a tree, and take it home. We would then spend the evening as a family decorating the tree. Then when we were done, Dad would usually make donuts and we would eat as many as we could before we burst.

After we had eaten our fill of donuts, we would all sit back and gaze at the beautiful decorated tree and pat ourselves on the back. We had done a great job decorating that fresh, green tree.

Dad usually checked the water level in the Christmas-tree stand every other day or so. He was concerned the tree needles would start to brown before Christmas Day. Sometimes he was successful, and other years he wasn't.