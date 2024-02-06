All sections
FeaturesJuly 21, 2018

A gourd for the birds

This photo shows a little "Birdhouse Gourd" growing with the flower still attached. Birdhouse gourds come in many shapes and are more accurately called Calabash gourds. The vine can grow 30 feet long or more and produce several gourds if it is watered regularly. The gourds should be left on the vine until the vine dies from drought or at first frost...

This photo shows a little "Birdhouse Gourd" growing with the flower still attached. Birdhouse gourds come in many shapes and are more accurately called Calabash gourds.

The vine can grow 30 feet long or more and produce several gourds if it is watered regularly. The gourds should be left on the vine until the vine dies from drought or at first frost.

My internet research reveals that in 2014 a scientific study confirmed a long-held belief that the Calabash gourds in the Americas are closely related to Calabash gourds in Africa. Findings have shown that these gourds were grown in America at least 8,000 years ago. It is believed some gourds floated across the Atlantic Ocean to America thousands of years ago.

Story Tags
Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

