A gourd for the birds

The vine can grow 30 feet long or more and produce several gourds if it is watered regularly. The gourds should be left on the vine until the vine dies from drought or at first frost.

My internet research reveals that in 2014 a scientific study confirmed a long-held belief that the Calabash gourds in the Americas are closely related to Calabash gourds in Africa. Findings have shown that these gourds were grown in America at least 8,000 years ago. It is believed some gourds floated across the Atlantic Ocean to America thousands of years ago.