All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresJanuary 16, 2021
A goose of another color
A few weeks ago I received a cellphone message from someone who regularly reads my newspaper feature. He told me he and his wife own a small pond where they have seen a strange-looking bird they think is called an Egyptian goose. That seemed odd to me, but I was definitely interested...
Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

A few weeks ago I received a cellphone message from someone who regularly reads my newspaper feature. He told me he and his wife own a small pond where they have seen a strange-looking bird they think is called an Egyptian goose. That seemed odd to me, but I was definitely interested.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

At the pond Jan. 4, it didn't take long to see the goose really was a wild Egyptian goose. I took my time getting into position on the pond levee and waited for this photo. The Egyptian goose is rare in Missouri. My research shows there are established wild populations in Florida, Texas and California.

I watched this lone goose feed for several minutes in the shallow water at the edge of the pond. When it finally spooked, it flew away over the treetops and was gone. I am sure it is a wild animal. Seeing this goose was a first for me.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first
ColumnOct. 2
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border p...
ColumnSep. 27
Southeast Missouri's Real Estate Market: Insights from realt...
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy