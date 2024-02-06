A goose of another color

At the pond Jan. 4, it didn't take long to see the goose really was a wild Egyptian goose. I took my time getting into position on the pond levee and waited for this photo. The Egyptian goose is rare in Missouri. My research shows there are established wild populations in Florida, Texas and California.

I watched this lone goose feed for several minutes in the shallow water at the edge of the pond. When it finally spooked, it flew away over the treetops and was gone. I am sure it is a wild animal. Seeing this goose was a first for me.